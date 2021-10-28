Final Episode of DWCS Season Five Streams Live Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

Season five of Dana White’s Contender Series presented by ZipRecruiter concludes with episode ten exclusively on ESPN+ Tuesday, November 2, at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Episode nine of DWCS saw five more athletes: Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Christian Quinonez, Karine Silva, Manuel Torres and Javid Basharat, earn highly coveted UFC contracts, bringing the total number of contracts awarded so far this season to 37.

Over five seasons, DWCS has introduced some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world, with this season’s final group of ten contenders, all looking to make their way into the UFC, meeting next Tuesday night exclusively on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service.

Following this Tuesday night’s fights, a total of 154 athletes throughout the series have earned UFC contracts, including two DWCS Season five, episode three contract earners – middleweight Albert Duraev and light heavyweight Jailton Almeida, who will be making their professional debuts at UFC 267 on October 30 and UFC Fight Night on November 13, respectively.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Ten Bouts:

Lightweight: Maheshate Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs. Justin Burlinson

Flyweight: Qui Lun vs. Erisson Ferreira da Silva

Featherweight: Jonas Bilharinho vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Flyweight: Shang Zhifa vs. Juan Puerta

