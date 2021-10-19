October 19-23: Five Exclusive National Hockey League Games to Air on The Walt Disney Company Networks and Streaming Platforms

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+ and Hulu; New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN

Friday, Oct. 22: Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+ and Hulu

Saturday, Oct. 23: Historic Seattle Kraken home opener at new Climate Pledge Arena on ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN Deportes to provide Spanish-language coverage on ESPN+ for Los Angeles-Dallas

To sign up, visit com

Following the season kickoff last week with the top season-opening doubleheader on record, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN’s presentation of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week with four exclusive games on ESPN+ and Hulu and one on ESPN.

CLICK IMAGE TO VIEW VIDEO

This week’s action kicks off on Tuesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. ET, when the Colorado Avalanche travel to the nation’s capital to take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on ESPN+ and Hulu. Calling the live game action will be play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen, who will be joined by Canadian Olympic gold medalist Cassie Campbell-Pascall as analyst.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, the New York Islanders will visit the Chicago Blackhawks with Sean McDonough calling the game alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan. Intermission analysis will be handled by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and Chris Chelios for both Tuesday night games.

On Friday, October 22 on ESPN+ and Hulu, the Boston Bruins will travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres in a divisional matchup at 7 p.m. ET. John Buccigross will call live play-by-play action alongside analyst Ryan Callahan at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

At 8:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Kings will go up against the Dallas Stars. Leah Hextall will call the live game action play-by-play, joined by analyst Brian Boucher. Arda Öcal and Barry Melrose will handle intermission analysis for both games.

A historic Saturday night in Seattle caps off the second week of the regular season on ESPN+ and Hulu when the Seattle Kraken take the ice in Climate Pledge Arena for the first time in franchise history against their border rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, on Saturday, October 23, at 10 p.m. ET. Steve Levy will call live play-by-play action alongside analyst Ray Ferraro, while Linda Cohn and Kevin Weekes handle intermission analysis from Seattle. Emily Kaplan will handle rinkside reporting duties and also be part of intermission analysis in Seattle.

*How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu*

The full NHL on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu schedule for the week of October 18:

Date Time Network Teams & On-Air Talent Oct. 19 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Colorado Avalanche vs. Washington Capitals Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Desk: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios 8 p.m. ESPN New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Desk: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios Oct. 22 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ryan Callahan Desk: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Brian Boucher Desk: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose Oct. 23 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Desk: Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross return to their regularly scheduled time as part of ESPN2’s weekly Thursday afternoon lineup from 3-4 p.m. ET. All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively to ESPN+ each game day, following the last NHL game of the day. This week’s hosts John Buccigross and Arda Öcal will be joined by Barry Melrose for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan will continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen, episode guide.

ESPN DIGITAL

ESPN DEPORTES

ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars game on Friday, October 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kenneth Garay and Carlos Rossell will serve as the on-air talent for the Spanish-language version of the game, which will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Katina Arnold | [email protected] | 860-912-6643

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Paul Melvin | [email protected] | 860-877-8369

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538