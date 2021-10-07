On Deck: ESPN’s Comprehensive Coverage of the 2021 MLB Postseason

ESPN continues its comprehensive coverage of the 2021 MLB Postseason with national audio coverage on ESPN Radio of the Division Series beginning Thursday, October 7, through the World Series, starting Tuesday, October 26.

The audio from ESPN Radio MLB Postseason broadcasts is available to stream on the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com and Sirius XM ESPN Radio Channel 80.

The American League Division Series begins on Thursday, October 7, with Game 1 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros series at 4 p.m. ET and Game 1 of the Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays series at 8 p.m. The National League Division Series begins Friday, October 8, with Game 1 of the Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers series at 4:30 p.m. and Game 1 of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants series at 9:30 p.m. The full game schedule will be updated regularly on ESPN.com.

ESPN Radio MLB Postseason commentators

American League Division Series: Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox – Kevin Brown, Chris Burke Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays – Dan Shulman, Xavier Scruggs

National League Division Series Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson

American League Championship Series: Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez

National League Championship Series: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza

World Series Radio

Dan Shulman, the national radio voice of the World Series, will call his 11th Fall Classic on ESPN Radio. Olympic Gold Medalist and trailblazing ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza, who made history in 2020 as the first woman to serve as a national game analyst for the World Series on any platform, will return to join Shulman for the second year. Veteran ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez completes the ESPN Radio World Series team. The trio will provide commentary for the Fall Classic from on site. Reporter Buster Olney and analyst Chris Singleton will be involved in ESPN Radio’s pregame coverage at the World Series.

Baseball Tonight Postseason Shows and Studio Coverage

ESPN’s flagship baseball program, Baseball Tonight will provide postgame coverage most game nights of the Postseason, starting at 12 a.m. A rotating team including hosts Kevin Connors, Karl Ravech and Clinton Yates, alongside Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Perez and Xavier Scruggs will provide analysis and commentary following the day’s game action through the World Series.

Mendoza, Glanville, Kurkjian, Olney, Passan, Perez and Scruggs are among the ESPN MLB commentators that will continue to regularly appear on ESPN studio shows such as SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, This Just In and more throughout the entire Postseason. Reporters Marly Rivera, Alden Gonzalez, Jesse Rogers, Joon Lee, Tim Keown and Bradford Doolittle will also be providing on site coverage and stories for ESPN.com at various games beginning with the Division Series.

This week on ESPN.com, Gonzalez sets the scene for the Astros as they prepare to face the White Sox in the ALDS. The story is also on the October 7 edition of the ESPN Daily Podcast. Friday, Passan will profile Walker Buehler ahead of the Dodgers’ Game 1 meeting with the Giants.

All ESPN MLB coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-