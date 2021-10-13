Sponsors Announced for The espnW: Women + Sports Summit

Today ESPN announced the roster of sponsors for the 2021 espnW: Women + Sports Summit, taking place October 18-20 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. Toyota returns for the ninth year as presenting sponsor. Gatorade, New Balance, and Google are also vital returning sponsors.

The one-of-a-kind event will once again include keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, presentations and activities focused on advancing women in sports. Programming from this year’s experience will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – virtual registration is free at https://espnwsummit.com/.

“The espnW Summit wouldn’t be what it is without our incredible sponsors. They are an integral part of The Summit and always have been, and are true partners in helping us deliver an inspiring, unique experience to all of our guests, whether in-person or virtual,” said Laura Gentile, executive vice president, commercial marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN, and Founder, espnW. “We all need a highly motivating experience right now and we’re all looking forward to the Summit this year. I know Toyota, Gatorade, New Balance and Google feel that enthusiasm and are equally dedicated to elevating women and sports.”

Presenting sponsor Toyota is a longtime supporter of female athletes and women in sports. There will be a Team Toyota athlete spotlight on American Paralympic wheelchair basketball player and alpine skier Alana Nichols, hosted by Sarah Spain, on Tuesday morning. Leading up to The Summit, two Team Toyota athletes, Paralympic rower, cyclist, biathlete and cross-country skier Oksana Masters [MB(1] and Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long, will be featured in two SportsCenter features. Toyota will also sponsor the Summit daily recap videos.

Gatorade returns as the official sports nutrition and fuel sponsor and will once again provide guests with Gatorade products during all athletic activities and in the Welcome Suite. Gatorade will also sponsor a virtual workout for those viewing remotely.

New Balance returns as the official athletic footwear and apparel sponsor of The Summit, with an activation presence in the Welcome Suite, which will include the opportunity to meet fitness instructor and running coach, Selena Samuela. New Balance athlete and Olympic track and field medalist Gabby Thomas will participate in the Voices of the Future panel. New Balance ambassadors from Stolen Starts will lead morning runs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Google will sponsor a conversation between ESPN’s Hannah Storm and Angela Courtin, Global Head of Brand Marketing at YouTube, about Google and YouTube’s commitment to equity in sport via product, partnerships, and media.

The espnW: Women + Sports Summit is the leading event of its kind in the sports industry. Through structured and thoughtful conversation, the event pushes the boundaries on topics surrounding women and women in sports, and has offered insight from such notable and groundbreaking people as: Olympic gold medalists Allyson Felix, Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce, and Sydney McLaughlin, Angel City FC Co-Owner and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman, XFL Co-Owner Dany Garcia, singer-songwriters Sheryl Crow, Jewel and Andra Day, best-selling author and activist Glennon Doyle, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, soccer stars Carli Lloyd, Abby Wambach, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. In addition, events from this year’s experience will be livestreamed and can be viewed by registering at espnWsummit.com, and via Twitter and the ESPN App. For more information about The espnW: Women + Sports Summit and to see the complete agenda, please visit espnWsummit.com or follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

About espnW

Founded in 2010, espnW spotlights and celebrates female athletes, elevates diverse voices & perspectives, and serves the interests of female fans at the intersection of women, sports and culture. It is the pre-eminent brand for women who love sports, the stories and connection that sports uniquely offers, and the change and impact sports can drive for girls and women of all ages. espnW’s content and voices live across digital, social, audio, television, events, and mentorship programs.

-30-