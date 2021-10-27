Star-Studded Celebrity Guest Lineup Headlines First Take’s Road Show from Florida A&M on Friday

ESPN’s popular morning debate show First Take – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose – will hit the road for its first on-site show since Jan. 2020 when it travels to Florida A&M for the university’s homecoming weekend. Florida A&M alum and record-breaking Hollywood filmmaker Will Packer will be in attendance as the school dedicates the Will Packer Amphitheater, where the show will also take place.

Smith and Qerim Rose will be joined by a star-studded lineup of top celebrity guests throughout the two-hour special. Packer and comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be live from the amphitheater set. Actress and Howard alum Taraji P. Henson and NBA All-Star and executive producer Chris Paul will also join First Take virtually.

The roadtrip to Florida A&M adds to First Take’s continued celebration of HBCUs, throughout the fall.

First Take started off the college football season with two virtual editions ahead of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Southern Heritage Classic.

At the end of September, First Take and HBCU Week Ambassador and Winston-Salem State alum Smith highlighted the annual HBCU Week College Fair in Wilmington, DE., which had already offered over 3,000 on-the-spot acceptances and over $12 million in scholarships heading into the 2021 event.

Every Wednesday in September, First Take continued its HBCU Wednesdays virtually highlighting and celebrating a different HBCU with special guests, debate questions from students, live shots from campus and more.

For more details on Friday’s show from Florida A&M, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

