UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez October 9 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event: Women’s Strawweights Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 2 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 9, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 2 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Dern vs. Rodriguez on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a pair of Brazilian women strawweight fighters – Mackenzie Dern (11-1) vs. Marina Rodriguez (14-1) in a matchup of styles that could serve as a title eliminator. Dern, ranked No. 4 in the division, has six first-round finishes and has won her last four fights. Rodriguez, ranked No. 6, has six knockouts. She has fought twice this year and won both and with a win Saturday would be in the title fight conversation. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum will also become the first UFC female ever to headline multiple non-title main events in the same year.

The co-main event pits Randy Brown (13-4) and Jared Gooden (18-6) in a welterweight bout. Born in Jamaica, Brown has won six times by knockout and has been victorious in three of his last four fights. Gooden, who has six KOs to his record, is from Birmingham, Ala.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

UFC Fight Night Viewer’s Guide

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/8 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Dern vs. Rodriguez ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Dern vs. Rodriguez ESPN2 Sat., 10/9 2 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez (Prelims) ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez (Main Card) ESPN+ 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Dern vs. Rodriguez ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

4 PM Main Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez Co-Main Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden Undercard Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau Undercard Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares 2 PM Feature Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa Undercard Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson Undercard Loopy Godinez vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez Undercard Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros

