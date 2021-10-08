UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez October 9 Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Main Event: Women’s Strawweights Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez  

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 2 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+  

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 9, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 2 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Dern vs. Rodriguez on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

The main event features a pair of Brazilian women strawweight fighters – Mackenzie Dern (11-1) vs. Marina Rodriguez (14-1) in a matchup of styles that could serve as a title eliminator.  Dern, ranked No. 4 in the division, has six first-round finishes and has won her last four fights.  Rodriguez, ranked No. 6, has six knockouts.  She has fought twice this year and won both and with a win Saturday would be in the title fight conversation.  The Dana White’s Contender Series alum will also become the first UFC female ever to headline multiple non-title main events in the same year.  

The co-main event pits Randy Brown (13-4) and Jared Gooden (18-6) in a welterweight bout.  Born in Jamaica, Brown has won six times by knockout and has been victorious in three of his last four fights.  Gooden, who has six KOs to his record, is from Birmingham, Ala. 

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.  

  • UFC Fight Night Viewer’s Guide 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 10/8  6 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:  

Dern vs. Rodriguez 

 ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings:  

Dern vs. Rodriguez 

 ESPN2 
Sat., 10/9  2 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez 

(Main Card)  

 ESPN+ 
7 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show:  

Dern vs. Rodriguez  

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

4 PM  Main  Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez 
Co-Main  Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden 
Undercard  Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau 
Undercard  Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova 
Undercard  Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares
  2 PM  Feature  Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa
Undercard  Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson 
Undercard  Loopy Godinez vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez 
Undercard  Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros 

