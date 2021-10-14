UFC Fight Night: October 16 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event: Women’s Featherweights Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 16, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Ladd vs. Dumont on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a pair of women featherweight fighters – Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1). Ladd, a 26-year-old Californian, hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in nearly two years, since a win in December 2019. She was sidelined with a torn ACL and MCL. Ladd, the #3-ranked fighter in the division, was a late addition when Holly Holm, the former champ, had to withdraw because of injury. Dumont, 31 and from Brazil, is a rising star coming off consecutive wins. Both fighters are seeking a shot at the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, who will defend her bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December.

The co-main bout is a meeting of Heavyweights – Andrei Arlovski (31-20) and Carlos Felipe (11-1). Arlovski, the one-time champion, was born in Belarus but fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla. The 42-year-old made his UFC debut more than 20 years ago and has 17 KOs. The Brazilian Felipe, 26, has won three in a row after his lone defeat. His six KOs all came in the first round.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

ESPN.com

Thursday: Expert Picks for UFC Fight Night

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewer’s Guide

Social: @ESPNMMA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/15 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Ladd vs. Dumont ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Ladd vs. Dumont ESPN+ Sat., 10/16 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Ladd vs. Dumont ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont Co-Main Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe Undercard Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez Undercard Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright Undercard Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva 4 PM Feature Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev Undercard Loopy Godinez vs. Luana Carolina Undercard Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein Undercard Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis Undercard Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi

–30–