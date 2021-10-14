UFC Fight Night: October 16 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Event: Women’s Featherweights Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 16, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Ladd vs. Dumont on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a pair of women featherweight fighters – Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1). Ladd, a 26-year-old Californian, hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in nearly two years, since a win in December 2019. She was sidelined with a torn ACL and MCL. Ladd, the #3-ranked fighter in the division, was a late addition when Holly Holm, the former champ, had to withdraw because of injury. Dumont, 31 and from Brazil, is a rising star coming off consecutive wins. Both fighters are seeking a shot at the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, who will defend her bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December.
The co-main bout is a meeting of Heavyweights – Andrei Arlovski (31-20) and Carlos Felipe (11-1). Arlovski, the one-time champion, was born in Belarus but fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla. The 42-year-old made his UFC debut more than 20 years ago and has 17 KOs. The Brazilian Felipe, 26, has won three in a row after his lone defeat. His six KOs all came in the first round.
Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 10/15
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings:
Ladd vs. Dumont
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:
Ladd vs. Dumont
|ESPN+
|Sat., 10/16
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont
(Main Card)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show:
Ladd vs. Dumont
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
|Co-Main
|Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
|Undercard
|Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez
|Undercard
|Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
|Undercard
|Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright
|Undercard
|Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva
|4 PM
|Feature
|Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev
|Undercard
|Loopy Godinez vs. Luana Carolina
|Undercard
|Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein
|Undercard
|Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis
|Undercard
|Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi
