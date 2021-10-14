UFC Fight Night: October 16 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: October 16 Exclusively on ESPN+

Dave Nagle 3 hours ago

Main Event: Women’s Featherweights Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont   

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+  

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 16, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Ladd vs. Dumont on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.   

The main event features a pair of women featherweight fighters – Aspen Ladd (9-1) and Norma Dumont (6-1).  Ladd, a 26-year-old Californian, hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in nearly two years, since a win in December 2019.  She was sidelined with a torn ACL and MCL.  Ladd, the #3-ranked fighter in the division, was a late addition when Holly Holm, the former champ, had to withdraw because of injury.  Dumont, 31 and from Brazil, is a rising star coming off consecutive wins.  Both fighters are seeking a shot at the UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, who will defend her bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December.  

The co-main bout is a meeting of Heavyweights – Andrei Arlovski (31-20) and Carlos Felipe (11-1).  Arlovski, the one-time champion, was born in Belarus but fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla.  The 42-year-old made his UFC debut more than 20 years ago and has 17 KOs.  The Brazilian Felipe, 26, has won three in a row after his lone defeat.  His six KOs all came in the first round.  

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.  

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 10/15  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings:  

Ladd vs. Dumont 

 ESPN2 
6 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: 

Ladd vs. Dumont 

 ESPN+ 
Sat., 10/16  4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont 

(Main Card)  

 ESPN+ 
10 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show:  

Ladd vs. Dumont  

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card  

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

7 PM  Main  Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont 
Co-Main  Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe 
Undercard  Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez 
Undercard  Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva 
Undercard  Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright 
Undercard  Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva 
     4 PM  Feature  Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev 
Undercard  Loopy Godinez vs. Luana Carolina 
Undercard  Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein 
Undercard  Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis 
Undercard  Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi 

