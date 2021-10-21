UFC Fight Night: October 23 Exclusively on ESPN+



Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 23, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 1 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Costa vs. Vettori on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

Main Event: Costa vs. Vettori 

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+   

The main event features a very important 195-pound catchweight fight when former middleweight title challengers Paulo Costa (13-1) of Brazil and Marvin Vettori (17-5) of Italy will attempt to begin their climbs toward another crack at champion Israel Adesanya when they meet in a five-round contest.  Both are coming off title fight losses to Adesanya, Costa 13 months ago and Vettori in June.  Costa has earned 12 of his 13 career victories by stoppage, including 11 knockouts.  Vettori has one knockout, a TKO and nine submissions. 

The co-main is a lightweight match between Grant Dawson (17-1) and Ricky Glenn (22-6).  Dawson is on an eight-fight winning streak while the southpaw Glenn has 13 KOs and has won four of his six most recent bouts. 

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – Paul Felder and Michael Bisping.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. 

  • Thursday: Expert Picks: Who bounces back from loss to Israel Adesany, Costa or Verttori? 
  • Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewer’s Guide:  Quest weighs heavily over Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori – Which one will remain a UFC contender? 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 10/22  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings:  

Costa vs. Vettori 

 ESPN2 
6 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: 

Costa vs. Vettori 

 ESPN+ 
Sat., 10/23  1 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori 

(Main Card)  

 ESPN+ 
7 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show:  

Costa vs. Vettori 

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

4 PM  Main  Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori 
Co-Main  Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn 
Undercard  Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards 
Undercard  Alex Caceres vs. SeungWoo Choi 
Undercard  Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant 
Undercard  Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva 
     1 PM  Feature  Junyong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues 
Undercard  Mason Jones vs. David Onama 
Undercard  Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria Oliveira 
Undercard  Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli 
Undercard  Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert 
Undercard  Jeff Molina vs. Daniel da Silva 
Undercard  Livinha Souza vs. Randa Markos 
Undercard  Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili 

