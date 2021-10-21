UFC Fight Night: October 23 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 23, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 1 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Costa vs. Vettori on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

Main Event: Costa vs. Vettori

Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+

The main event features a very important 195-pound catchweight fight when former middleweight title challengers Paulo Costa (13-1) of Brazil and Marvin Vettori (17-5) of Italy will attempt to begin their climbs toward another crack at champion Israel Adesanya when they meet in a five-round contest. Both are coming off title fight losses to Adesanya, Costa 13 months ago and Vettori in June. Costa has earned 12 of his 13 career victories by stoppage, including 11 knockouts. Vettori has one knockout, a TKO and nine submissions.

The co-main is a lightweight match between Grant Dawson (17-1) and Ricky Glenn (22-6). Dawson is on an eight-fight winning streak while the southpaw Glenn has 13 KOs and has won four of his six most recent bouts.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – Paul Felder and Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

ESPN.com

Thursday: Expert Picks: Who bounces back from loss to Israel Adesany, Costa or Verttori?

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewer’s Guide: Quest weighs heavily over Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori – Which one will remain a UFC contender?

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/22 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Costa vs. Vettori ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Costa vs. Vettori ESPN+ Sat., 10/23 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori (Prelims) ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori (Main Card) ESPN+ 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Costa vs. Vettori ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

4 PM Main Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Co-Main Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn Undercard Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards Undercard Alex Caceres vs. SeungWoo Choi Undercard Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant Undercard Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva 1 PM Feature Junyong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Mason Jones vs. David Onama Undercard Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria Oliveira Undercard Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli Undercard Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert Undercard Jeff Molina vs. Daniel da Silva Undercard Livinha Souza vs. Randa Markos Undercard Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili

