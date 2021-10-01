UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker October 2 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Event: Light Heavyweights Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 2, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Santos vs. Walker on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a pair of native Brazilian light heavyweight contenders – Thiago Santos (21-9) vs. Johnny Walker (18-5). Santos, the No. 5-ranked UFC light heavyweight, has 15 wins by knockout. The #10-ranked Walker who fights out of Dublin, Ireland also has 15 career knockouts. He has won 10 of his last 12 bouts.
The co-main event will see a middleweight clash, between Kevin Holland (21-7) and Kyle Daukaus (10-2). Holland, the No. 14-ranked middleweight, has 11 knockouts and shares the UFC record for most wins in a year – five in 2020. Daukaus has eight wins by submission and three first-round finishes.
Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight title holder Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 10/1
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Santos vs. Walker
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:
Santos vs. Walker
|ESPN+
|Sat., 10/2
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker
(Main Card)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show:
Santos vs. Walker
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
|Co-Main
|Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus
|Undercard
|Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price
|Undercard
|Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko
|Undercard
|Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson
|Undercard
|Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden
|4 PM
|Feature
|Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon
|Undercard
|Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill
|Undercard
|Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa
|Undercard
|Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey
|Undercard
|Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello
|Undercard
|Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young
|Undercard
|Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo
