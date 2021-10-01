UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker October 2 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Event: Light Heavyweights Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 2, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5 p.m. ET and UFC Pre-Show: Santos vs. Walker on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a pair of native Brazilian light heavyweight contenders – Thiago Santos (21-9) vs. Johnny Walker (18-5). Santos, the No. 5-ranked UFC light heavyweight, has 15 wins by knockout. The #10-ranked Walker who fights out of Dublin, Ireland also has 15 career knockouts. He has won 10 of his last 12 bouts.

The co-main event will see a middleweight clash, between Kevin Holland (21-7) and Kyle Daukaus (10-2). Holland, the No. 14-ranked middleweight, has 11 knockouts and shares the UFC record for most wins in a year – five in 2020. Daukaus has eight wins by submission and three first-round finishes.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight title holder Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 10/1 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Santos vs. Walker ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Santos vs. Walker ESPN+ Sat., 10/2 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Santos vs. Walker ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker Co-Main Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus Undercard Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price Undercard Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko Undercard Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden 4 PM Feature Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon Undercard Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill Undercard Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa Undercard Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey Undercard Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello Undercard Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young Undercard Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo

