Virtual SEC Media Days, Build Up 2 Basketball, Tips Off on Monday, October 18 on SEC Network

In collaboration with the Southeastern Conference, SEC Network presents SEC Basketball Media Days in a virtual format for the 2021-22 season, branded SEC Media Days – Build Up 2 Basketball.

From Monday, Oct. 18 – Friday, Oct. 29, every SEC head coach and select basketball student-athletes will be interviewed by SEC Network on-air personalities via SECN programming such as SEC Now, The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC This Morning and Out of Pocket.

All appearances listed below are subject to change. Specific interviewing timing will be announced via SEC and SEC Network social platforms each day. Other opportunities for interviews during Build Up to Basketball will be communicated to the media. Fans should visit SECsports.com for all Build Up to Basketball activities and interviews.

Date Show Guests Mon, Oct 18 SEC This Morning Eric Musselman (Arkansas), Kristy Curry (Alabama) The Paul Finebaum Show Kyra Elzy (Kentucky), Kermit Davis (Ole Miss) Tue, Oct 19 The Paul Finebaum Show Nate Oats (Alabama), Johnnie Harris (Auburn), Bruce Pearl (Auburn) SEC Now Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt) Wed, Oct 20 The Paul Finebaum Show Shea Ralph (Vanderbilt), John Calipari (Kentucky) Out of Pocket Kellie Harper (Tennessee), Dawn Staley (South Carolina) Thu, Oct 21 The Paul Finebaum Show Robin Pingeton (Missouri), Jaden Shackelford (Alabama), Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt) Fri, Oct 22 SEC This Morning Will Wade (LSU) SEC Now Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky) Mon, Oct 25 SEC This Morning Frank Martin (South Carolina), Yolette McPhee McCuin (Ole Miss) The Paul Finebaum Show Devo Davis (Arkansas), Amber Ramirez (Arkansas) Tue, Oct 26 SEC Now Cuonzo Martin (Missouri), Kelly Rae Finley (Florida) Wed, Oct 27 Out of Pocket Kim Mulkey (LSU), Aliyah Boston, (South Carolina), Zia Cook (South Carolina) Thu, Oct 28 The Paul Finebaum Show Mike Neighbors (Arkansas), Ben Howland (Mississippi State) Fri, Oct 29 SEC This Morning Rick Barnes (Tennessee), Gary Blair (Texas A&M), Doug Novak (Mississippi St) SEC Now Mike White (Florida), Joni Taylor (Georgia)

