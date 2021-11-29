ACC Network to Offer Extensive Coverage of 2021 Subway ACC Football Championship Game Live from Charlotte

Previews of No. 17 Pitt vs No. 18 Wake Forest Throughout the Week

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer extensive coverage surrounding the 2021 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, live from Charlotte, N.C. this week. Signature ACCN studio shows The Huddle and All ACC will both be on location Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, in advance of Coastal Division champion No. 17 Pitt facing Atlantic Division champion No. 18 Wake Forest for the conference crown. The ACC Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4, will air in primetime on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, as well as ESPN Radio.

Pitt and Wake Forest will meet for the ACC title for the first time, while both teams are making their second appearance in the championship game.

Packer and Durham

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show from 7-10 a.m. ET, will have expanded coverage of the Subway ACC Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 3. Mark Packer and Wes Durham will preview the game and have a bevy of guests, including Commissioner Jim Phillips, who will make his first trip to The Basement. The duo will also dig into the biggest stats that could be the difference in winning and losing for both teams.

All ACC Live from BOA Stadium

All ACC, ACCN’s flagship news and information show, will be live from Uptown Charlotte with hosts Chris Cotter and Kelsey Riggs providing additional ACC Football Championship coverage Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The Huddle

Championship Saturday kicks off with The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, live from Bank of America Stadium and ACC FanFest at Romare Bearden Park for pre-and postgame coverage of the ACC Football Championship Game. Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will be on the set from the field from 6-8 p.m., while Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Eddie Royal will be live from ACC FanFest from 6-7 p.m. The Huddle returns postgame for instant analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and student-athletes.

In addition, Cornette will host a special 30-minute The Huddle at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt at the stadium, and Cotter, Herzlich and Royal contributing from FanFest.

The Huddle: Selection Day Special

The Huddle quartet will be back together on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., for an hour-long The Huddle: Selection Day Special hosted by Cornette. The show will include breakdowns and analysis of ACC’s bowl-bound teams and matchups.

All-ACC Teams and Awards Announced on Packer and Durham; ACC Football Honors Show to Air December 13

The 2021 ACC football individual awards and All-ACC Team will be announced live exclusively on Packer and Durham, Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Thursday, Dec. 2.

Packer and Durham will unveil the winners of the All-ACC Team at 9 a.m., on November 30, followed by the ACC Players and Rookies of the Year on December 1, at 9 a.m. The ACC Coach of the Year will be revealed at 9 a.m., on December 2.

Select individual honorees will be live on the show following the announcements each morning for instant reaction.

In addition, ACCN will televise the conference’s annual ACC Football Honors on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The one-hour awards show special will feature members of the ACC Football Honors class as well as the 2021 individual award winners that were recognized on December 3 at the Blumenthal Arts Center’s Booth Playhouse.

ACCN Key Programming and Times (Friday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 5):

Date Time (ET) Program Network Fri, Dec. 3 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 5:30 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 6 p.m. CBB: Notre Dame at Boston College Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby ACCN 8 p.m. CBB: Pitt at Virginia Mike Monaco, Dan Bonner ACCN 10 p.m. All ACC ACCN Sat, Dec. 4 2 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 12 p.m. CBB: Clemson at Miami Wes Durham, Malcolm Huckaby ACCN 2 p.m. CBB: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech Drew Carter, Dan Bonner ACCN 4 p.m. CBB: Syracuse at Florida State Jay Alter, Cory Alexander ACCN 6 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 8 p.m. No. 17 Pitt vs No. 18 Wake Forest Subway ACC Football Championship Game Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Kelsey Riggs ABC ESPN Radio Postgame The Huddle ACCN Postgame Pitt and Wake Forest Postgame Press Conferences ACCNX Sun, Dec. 5 8 p.m. The Huddle: Selection Day Special ACCN

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

