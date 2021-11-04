ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU Combine to Distribute Regular-Season NBA G League Games, Playoffs and the 2021 Winter Showcase

Agua Caliente vs. G League Ignite to Air on ESPN2, Thursday, November 11

ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU to Carry Sixteen NBA G League Winter Showcase Games

NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship Game to Air on ESPNews

ESPN+ will stream over 200 2021-22 regular-season NBA G League games, beginning on Tuesday, November 9, at 7 p.m. ET when the Ciudad de México Capitanes visit the Lakeland Magic. Games will stream live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. In addition to the scheduled ESPN+ matchups, ESPN2 will broadcast the regular-season matchup between the Agua Caliente and G League Ignite on Thursday, November 11, at 8 p.m.

For the full schedule: 2021-22 NBA G League Schedule

ESPN+, ESPN, ESPNU and ESPNews will combine to carry the 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase. The NBA G League’s premier in-season scouting event will take place from Sunday, December 19, to Wednesday, December 22, from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 2021 Winter Showcase will feature the expanded NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship. The championship game will air on ESPNews Wednesday, December 22, at 5 p.m.

NBA G League Winter Showcase

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Dec. 19 3 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 6 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 9 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN 12 a.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 20 3 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPNU 6 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPNU 9 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPNews 12 a.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 21 2 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase *Semifinal #1 ESPNU 5 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase *Semifinal #2 ESPNU 9 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPNews 12 a.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 22 2 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPNews 5 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase *Championship ESPNews 8 p.m. NBA G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ 11 p.m. NBA G-League Winter Showcase ESPN+

In addition to the Winter Showcase, ESPN networks will televise up to nine games during the 2022 NBA G League Playoffs.

