ESPN First Take Sees Continued Viewership Growth with 10 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase in October

Marks First Take’s Highest Monthly Viewership Average Since Jan. 2020

Signature Morning Debate Show Up in Annual Viewership Five of Last Six Months

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose – saw continued audience growth in Oct. First Take’s viewership was up 10 percent year over year from Oct. 2020, averaging 431,000 viewers. October also marked the highest monthly viewership average since Jan. 2020.

The month culminated with First Take’s return to roadshows, when the show traveled to Florida A&M for the Will Packer Amphitheater dedication and homecoming weekend on Oct. 29.

October’s success adds to an overall trend for the show, which has now seen annual viewership growth in five of the last six months.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka [email protected]om