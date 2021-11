ESPN is Home to 20 Division I Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships, Nov. 6-7

After more than 1,600 regular season games, ESPN networks will welcome 20 Division I women’s college soccer conference championship games this weekend, November 6-7. Championship matchups will be available across ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ESPN3 and ESPN+, the Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading sports streaming service.

Championship Sunday’s slate begins with the AAC Championship on ESPNEWS at noon ET, followed by the ACC at 1 p.m. on ESPNU. SEC Network will carry the SEC Championship at 2 p.m., while the Big 12 Championship will air on ESPNU at 3:30 p.m. The NEC Championship will be available on ESPN3 at 1 p.m.

The remaining 13 championships available on Sunday will stream on ESPN+, including: Atlantic 10 (1 p.m.), Big South (1 p.m.), Conference USA (1 p.m.), Big Sky (2 p.m.), Missouri Valley (2 p.m.), SoCon (2p.m.), Southland (2 p.m.), Sun Belt (2 p.m.), Western Athletic (2p.m.), Ohio Valley (3 p.m.), Big West (4 p.m.), MAC (TBD) and MAAC (TBD).

The Horizon League (2 p.m.) and ASUN (7 p.m.) Championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, streaming on ESPN+.

Division I Women’s College Soccer Conference Championship Weekend Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Nov 6 2 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 7 TBD MAAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ TBD MAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Noon AAC Women’s Soccer Championship

Sam Ravech, Marion Crowder ESPNEWS Atlantic Ten Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

Jenn Hildreth, Angela Hucles ESPNU NEC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN3 Big South Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Soccer Championship

Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey SEC Network Big Sky Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Missouri Valley Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Southland Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Western Athletic Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3:30 Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship

Glenn Davis, Jill Loyden ESPNU 4 p.m. Big West Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

