Top Rank PPV Exclusively on ESPN+: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter November 20

Terence “Bud” Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight world title in a legacy-defining super fight against “Showtime” Shawn Porter this Saturday, November 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Presented by Top Rank and TGB Promotions, Crawford-Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting AXS.com.

Crawford vs. Porter Fight Week Schedule

Thursday, November 18: Crawford vs. Porter Undercard Press Conference

4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Streaming on ESPN APP and Top Rank’s YouTube, Twitter & Facebook pages

Friday, November 19: Crawford vs. Porter Official Weigh-In

Undercard Fights (including PPV bouts)

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

Live on Top Rank’s YouTube, Twitter & Facebook pages

Main Event

5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

Live on ESPNews and Top Rank’s YouTube, Twitter & Facebook pages

Saturday, November 20: Crawford vs. Porter FIGHT DAY

Early Undercard Fights

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Live and exclusively on ESPN APP (no paywall)

* Features rising junior lightweight Karlos Balderas and the professional debut of recent U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson in a welterweight bout.

Undercard Broadcast

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

ESPN2 and ESPN+

* Isaac Dogboe-Christopher Diaz (10 rounds, featherweight) & Adam Lopez-Adan Ochoa II (8 rounds, featherweight).

PPV Broadcast

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

CLICK HERE for ESPN+ Order Event Page

* PPV broadcast includes Crawford-Porter, a 12-round IBF middleweight title eliminator featuring unbeaten contenders Esquiva “La Pantera” Falcao and Patrice Volny, a 10-round middleweight tilt between rising star Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly and former world champion Hassan N’Dam, and an eight-round lightweight contest between Raymond “Danger” Muratalla and Elias “El Macho” Araujo.

