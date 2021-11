ESPN Presents More Than 15 Division I Collegiate Men’s Soccer Conference Championships, Nov. 12-13

ESPN networks will be home to more than 15 Division I college men’s soccer conference championships this weekend, Nov. 12-13. Championship games will be available on ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN3 and ESPN+. All matchups will be available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

The AAC (1 p.m.) and the ACC (2 p.m.) will be televised on ESPNEWS and ESPNU, respectively, Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s slate will feature the Patriot League (noon ET), Horizon League (2 p.m.), ASUN (7 p.m.) and Big West (10 p.m.), all on ESPN+.

Sunday’s schedule continues with NEC Championship on ESPN3 at 1 p.m. The remaining eight championships will stream on ESPN+, including: MAAC (11 a.m.) Atlantic 10 (1 p.m.), Big South (1 p.m.), C-USA (1 p.m.), American East (2 p.m.), MVC (2 p.m.), Southern (2 p.m.) and Western Athletic (3 p.m.).

Division I Men’s Soccer Conference Championship Weekend Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Nov 13 Noon Patriot League Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Horizon League Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Summit League Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 10 p.m. Big West Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 14 11 a.m. MAAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. AAC Men’s Soccer Championship

Glenn Davis, Dave Saunders ESPNEWS 1 p.m. NEC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN3 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big South Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. C-USA Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU 2 p.m. American East Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. MVC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southern Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. Western Athletic Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

