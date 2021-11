ESPN Serves Up Nearly 20 Division I Women’s Volleyball Conference Championships

2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special Live on ESPNU, Nov. 28

16 Championships Exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN continues to be the industry leader in women’s collegiate volleyball coverage, as the network is set up to deliver nearly 20 Division I conference championships across its platforms. Championship play will swing into action across ESPNU, ESPN+ and ESPN3 with all matchups available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

The MEAC Championship will be televised on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. The live action will be called by Sam Gore and Holly McPeak.

Sunday will also feature a full slate of championship matchups on ESPN+, including: C-USA (11 a.m.), Horizon League (2 p.m.), Sun Belt (2 p.m.) Atlantic 10 (2 p.m.), Southland (4 p.m.), SWAC (4 p.m.), Patriot League (4 p.m.), MAAC (TBD) and SoCon (TBD). Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App. Also on Sunday is the Big South at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.

Saturday, Nov. 20 will showcase the ASUN (7 p.m.), Ohio Valley (7p.m.), Big Sky (9 p.m.) and WAC (9 p.m.) on ESPN+, and the NEC (TBD) on ESPN3.

The following week will highlight three additional championships on ESPN+, starting with the MAC on Wednesday, Nov. 24 (TBD), and the Summit League and MVC on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special will air live on ESPNU at 8 p.m., hosted by Gore with analysts Salima Rockwell and Christine Williamson.

Date Time (ET) Championship Network Sat, Nov 20 TBD NEC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN3 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 9 p.m. WAC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 21 TBD MAAC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ TBD SoCon Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 11 a.m. C-USA Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Horizon League Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Southland Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. SWAC Women’s Volleyball Championship

Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Patriot League Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big South Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN3 8 p.m. MEAC Women’s Volleyball Championship

Sam Gore, Holly McPeak ESPNU Wed, Nov 24 TBD MAC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ Sat, Nov 27 3 p.m. Summit League Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 5 p.m. MVC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+

-30-