ESPN To Air All Four Rounds of Golf’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Amateur golfers representing 42 golf associations around the Asia-Pacific Region will converge on Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club in Dubai, UAE, this week for the 12th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship. ESPN will provide live coverage from all four rounds of the tournament beginning Wednesday. The event is returning after not being held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters Champion, won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2010 and 2011 on his road to golf stardom. The event, which started in 2009, awards the winner with an invitation to the Masters Tournament the following year as well as an invitation to The Open. The runner(s)-up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series for The Open.

Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club’s Championship course is set up to 6,986 yards and Par 71 for the event. The 2021 championship will mark the first edition held in the UAE, one of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation’s 42 member countries.

Live coverage of all four rounds will air on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. In addition, ESPN will air a highlights program after the tournament concludes.

Rich Lerner will host the coverage joined by Frank Nobilo, Paul Gow, Colt Knost and Amanda Balionis.

2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network

Wed., Nov, 3 3-6 a.m. First Round ESPN2, ESPN App Thur., Nov. 4 3-6 a.m. Second Round ESPN2, ESPN App Fri., Nov. 5 5-8 a.m. Third Round ESPN2, ESPN App Sat., Nov. 6 5-8 a.m. Final Round ESPN2, ESPN App Sun., Nov. 7 3-3:30 p.m. Final Round Highlights ESPN, ESPN App

