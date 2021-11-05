ESPN to Exclusively Televise the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on November 7

ESPN will exclusively televise the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Sunday, November 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Connors will host the show with former Big Leaguer Doug Glanville as they unveil the 18 award winners. A select number of 2021 Gold Glove Award recipients will join the show.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are awarded to the best defensive player in both the American League and the National League at all nine positions. The Houston Astros lead the American League with five finalists for the 2021 Gold Glove Awards, while the St. Louis Cardinals lead the National League with six finalists.

All 18 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, which is given to the best defensive player in each league. After the conclusion of the show, fans will be able to vote for the Platinum Glove Award winners at Rawlings.com.

E60 presents – BONDS will follow the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show. The new ESPN E60 prime time special, hosted by Jeremy Schaap and featuring over a dozen interviews, will look at every facet of Barry Bonds’ career as he enters his final year of Hall of Fame candidacy. For more information and to watch the trailer, visit ESPN Press Rooom.

2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists (listed in alphabetical order by position)

Position American League National League Pitcher José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays Zach Davies, Chicago Cubs Zack Greinke, Houston Astros Max Fried, Atlanta Braves Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies Catcher Martín Maldonado, Houston Astros Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh Pirates First Base Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers Second Base David Fletcher, Los Angeles Angels Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers Third Base Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians Manny Machado, San Diego Padres Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Rays Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies Shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston Astros Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Andrelton Simmons, Minnesota Twins Kevin Newman, Pittsburgh Pirates Left Field Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Toronto Blue Jays AJ Pollock, Los Angeles Dodgers Center Field Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals Myles Straw, Cleveland Indians Jackie Bradley Jr., Milwaukee Brewers Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates Right Field Joey Gallo, New York Yankees Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers Hunter Renfroe, Boston Red Sox Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants

