ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers Year-Over-Year Audience Gains for Eighth Consecutive Week, Driving a 15% Season-to-Date Viewership Jump; 12.3 Million Viewers Watched Rams-49ers

Second Most-Watched Monday Night Football Week 10 Game Since 2012

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Delivers 1.6 Million Viewers

For the eighth consecutive week and over nine of ten weeks this season, Monday Night Football delivered a year-over-year audience increase, with more than 12.3 million viewers watching the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (Nov. 15, 8 p.m. ET) across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes. The audience for the 49ers’ 21 point victory (12,325,000 viewers) was up 3 percent from MNF’s Week 10 2020 matchup (Minnesota-Chicago) across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes. The viewership also and represents the second largest week 10 MNF audience since 2012.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli: ESPN’s Five Most-Watched Alternate Telecasts

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues to be the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history, as the program has now delivered the five best audiences in the category. The Rams-49ers version delivered 1,554,000 viewers on ESPN2, in line with its season average of 1,586,000 (six telecasts). The Super Bowl-winning brothers return in Week 11 when Tom Brady and the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers host the New York Giants, with the program available on both ESPN2 and ESPN+ (Nov. 22, 8 p.m.).

Monday Night Football Continues Significant Audience Gains over 2020 and 2019 Seasons

Monday Night Football is averaging 13.4 million viewers this season (10 games), up 15 percent from the 2020 season and 7 percent from the 2019 season.

Note: ESPN Deportes is not included in the season-to-date averages.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN and ESPN2 includes streaming audience across ESPN and NFL, and Yahoo Sports properties.

Additional Rams-49ers Highlights:

Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night among households, viewers and all key demos: men 18-34, 18-49, 25-54 and 55+, as well as persons 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 on ESPN.

Monday Night Footballalso helped ESPN become the most-watched network (broadcast and cable) in primetime among households, viewers and the same key male and people demos, including P55

Monday Night Football Week 11: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Host the New York Giants on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+

Monday Night Football continues in Week 11 with Brady and the Bucs hosting the Giants (Nov. 22, 8 p.m.). After back-to-back losses, the Buccaneers return home to defend their undefeated home record. The New York Giants, who won their last game, will be playing their second Monday Night Football game in November after visiting the Chiefs in Week 9. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be at Raymond James Stadium for the main telecast on ESPN, while Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

NFL Turning Point on ESPN+

This week’s NFL Turning Point, which streams each Wednesday and breaks down pivotal moments from NFL Sundays that define the outcome of each game, features:

Green Bay Packers’ win over Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King’s and Adrian Amos’s interceptions in the end zone.

Kevin King’s and Adrian Amos’s interceptions in the end zone. Kansas City Chiefs’ win over Oakland Raiders: Fake punt pass on 4th down and Patrick Mahomes’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Williams.

Fake punt pass on 4th down and Patrick Mahomes’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Williams. Dallas Cowboys’ win over Atlanta Falcons: Two key fourth-down conversions to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

In addition to NFL Turning Point, ESPN+ also offers weekly episodes of NFL PrimeTime, NFL Matchup and The Fantasy Show.

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected])