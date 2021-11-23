ESPN’s Monday Night Football Giants-Buccaneers Matchup Delivers 12 Million Viewers

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Registers 1.6 Million Viewers and Increases Audience from Week 10

Season-to-Date: Monday Night Football Audience Remains Up 13% from 2020 and Up 6% from 2019

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 11 presentation featuring the New York Giants at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (November 22, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered an audience of 12 million viewers (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes). The viewership peaked in the first half (9:15 – 9:30 p.m.), shortly after the Buccaneers established a 17-10 advantage en route to a convincing 30-10 victory.

Despite matching the second-largest margin of victory this season on MNF, the audience resulted in ESPN being the most-watched network (broadcast or cable) in primetime and Monday Night Football (on ESPN) earning top status in the most-watched telecast list among household, viewers and all key demos on Monday night.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 delivered an audience of 1,575,000 up from the brothers’ Week 10 audience (1,554,000 viewers). Now, the viewership for the six most-recent episodes have delivered ESPN’s highest alternate telecasts among all sports. Note: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli was also available on ESPN+ in Week 11; however, viewership on that platform is not accounted for in this release.

Monday Night Football Season-to-Date Averaging 13.3 Million Viewers

For the season, Monday Night Football’s average viewership is 13.3 million viewers, up 13% from 2020 and 6% from 2019. Additionally, Monday Night Football has seen its year-over-year audience increase in nine of 11 weeks this season. Note: ESPN Deportes is not included in the season-to-date averages.

Viewership reported by Nielsen for ESPN and ESPN2 includes streaming audience across ESPN, NFL and Yahoo Sports properties.

Monday Night Football Continues with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks Traveling to Washington Football Team

Monday Night Football continues in Week 12 with the Seattle Seahawks at the Washington Football Team (November 29, 8:15 p.m.), as Russell Wilson makes his first appearance on MNF this season. The WFT has won back-to-back games and are now in the hunt for an NFC Wild Card spot. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be at FedExField for the call of the game.

NFL Turning Point on ESPN+

This week’s NFL Turning Point, which streams each Wednesday and breaks down pivotal moments from NFL Sundays that define the outcome of each game, features:

Green Bay Packers win over Minnesota Vikings: Looks at Darnell Savage’s dropped interception and Adam Thielen’s 26-yard catch.

Looks at Darnell Savage’s dropped interception and Adam Thielen’s 26-yard catch. Pittsburgh Steelers win over Los Angeles Chargers: Steelers score 27 in a fourth-quarter filled with Turning Points, including Justin Herbert’s 53-yard touchdown to a wide-open Mike Williams.

Steelers score 27 in a fourth-quarter filled with Turning Points, including Justin Herbert’s 53-yard touchdown to a wide-open Mike Williams. Washington Football Team win over Carolina Panthers: Ron Rivera and Taylor Heinicke win their homecoming game over Cam Newton and a mic’d up Shaq Thompson. Look back at lifelong Green Bay fan Heinicke doing his best Brett Favre impression on a 4th down gamble by Riverboat Ron.

In addition to NFL Turning Point, ESPN+ also offers weekly episodes of NFL PrimeTime, NFL Matchup and The Fantasy Show.

–30–

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected])