Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Three National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 3

Tuesday, November 30: San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

Friday, December 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 42 games this week

Tuesday’s Lightning vs. Blues game also available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The National Hockey League (NHL) on ESPN+ and Hulu continues this week with three exclusive national games – two games Tuesday night and one on Friday night. In addition, 42 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tuesday night’s exclusive games include the San Jose Sharks (11-9-1) visiting the New Jersey Devils (9-6-4) at 7 p.m. ET from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with Bob Wischusen on play-by-play and Brian Boucher as analyst. At 8 p.m. ET, John Buccigross will call play-by-play with analyst AJ Mleczko and Emily Kaplan at rinkside, when the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-5-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (11-7-3) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by Arda Öcal with Barry Melrose and Ryan Callahan as analysts.

On Friday evening, the Arizona Coyotes (4-15-2) will host the ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights (12-9-0) at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., at 9:30 p.m. ET, with Leah Hextall on the call and Ray Ferraro as analyst. Buccigross will host studio coverage on Friday night with analyst Dominic Moore.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Nov. 30 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analysts: Brian Boucher Studio: Arda Öcal with Barry Melrose and Ryan Callahan 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan Studio: Arda Öcal with Barry Melrose and Ryan Callahan Friday Dec. 3 9:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Ray Ferraro Studio: John Buccigross, Dominic Moore

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues game at 8 p.m. ET will also be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Kenneth Garay and analyst Carlos Rossell.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 42 out-of-market games this week that include the Florida Panthers (14-4-3) and Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-1), the two top teams in the Atlantic Division, and the Washington Capitals (14-3-5), who start the week tied with Toronto for the league lead in points at 33. The Maple Leafs host the Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1) on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Panthers welcome the Buffalo Sabres (8-10-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday night features Washington hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-7-0) at 7 p.m. ET. Also, Connor McDavid and the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0) visit the Seattle Kraken (7-13-1) on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, December 2, at 3 p.m. on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. Öcal will the show host on Tuesday, with Melrose and Callahan adding their insights, and Moore will join host Buccigross on Friday for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

NHL Ranking Tiers: U.S. Defensemen, Why are Adam Fox and Charlie McAvoy in an Elite Class (ESPN+ Premium Article)

Who will be the next Canadiens GM, and what’s next for Marc Bergevin? (ESPN+ Premium Article)

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Ranking the Top NHL Team Dogs

Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Weekly Power Rankings: Players Who Need to Step Up

Thursday, Dec. 2 – NHL Contender Tiers at the Quarter Mark (ESPN+ Premium Article)

Friday, Dec. 3 – NHL Awards Watch: Latest on the races for Hart, Vezina, Calder and more (ESPN+ Premium Article)

