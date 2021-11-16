Exclusively on ESPN+: New Zealand Tour of India Begins Wednesday, Nov. 17

Featuring two of the top cricket teams in the world, ESPN+ will stream the New Zealand Tour of India exclusively for fans in the U.S., with the first of three T20 matches starting on Wednesday, November 17, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The tour will also include two Test matches that are part of the 2021-2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

India is the ICC’s No. 2 ranked team in both T20 and Test formats, while New Zealand is coming off a run to the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup final in which they narrowly lost to Australia. New Zealand is also the No. 1 ranked Test team. All matches of the New Zealand Tour of India will be streamed on ESPN+ in both English and Hindi.

Format Date Match Start (ET) Coverage Begins Matchup Venue/Location T20 Wednesday, November 17 8:30 AM 7:30 PM India vs New Zealand Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Friday, November 19 8:30 AM 7:30 PM JSCA Stadium, Ranchi Sunday, November 21 8:30 AM 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata Test (Test 1) Wednesday-Sunday, November 24-28 11 PM 10 PM India vs New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur 11 PM 10:30 PM 11 PM 10:30 PM 11 PM 10:30 PM 11 PM 10:30 PM (Test 2) Thursday-Monday, December 2-6 11 PM 10 PM India vs New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 11 PM 10:30 PM 11 PM 10:30 PM 11 PM 10:30 PM 11 PM 10:30 PM

With top international cricket like VIVO IPL, ICC World Cup events and BCCI Home Tours, ESPN+ continues to build a comprehensive, world class offering for cricket fans in the U.S. with more than 230 matches per year, including New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies matches, a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips, and ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

