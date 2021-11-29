Golden State Warriors Victory Over Philadelphia 76ers is ESPN’s Most-Watched NBA Game of the Season

Through 22 Games ESPN’s NBA Viewership is Up 24 Percent vs. 2020-21 Full Season Average

The Golden State Warriors victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thanksgiving Eve – Wednesday, November 24 – averaged 2,100,000 viewers, making it the most-watched NBA game on ESPN this season, according to Nielsen. The telecast peaked with 2,231,000 viewers at 12:30 a.m. ET. ESPN’s NBA game audience is up 24 percent vs. the 2020-21 full season average.

The Warriors vs. Sixers game easily won the night across cable in all key demos, including People and Males 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. It is already the seventh time this season that ESPN’s NBA game coverage has achieved this feat.

In addition, ESPN’s NBA Countdown pregame show on Thanksgiving Eve averaged 779,000 viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season edition of NBA Countdown since January 3, 2020. Through 11 episodes, ESPN’s NBA Countdown is averaging 559,000 viewers, up 42 percent from the 2020-21 NBA season average.

-30-