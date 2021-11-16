Michigan State-Ohio State Top-10 Big Ten Showdown Headlines Week 12 College Football Action Across ESPN Networks

A dozen ranked squads featured, nearly 50 games on ESPN platforms

Key matchups: No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon at No. 24 Utah, No. 12 Wake Forest at Clemson, SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati, Virginia at No. 21 Pittsburgh

Top-ranked Georgia – the first No. 1 ranked FBS team to appear on ESPN+ – hosts Charleston Southern

Week 12 of the 2021 college football season on ESPN networks features a dozen of the CFP Top 25, including two marquee matchups with ranked teams on both sides of the ball. In total, nearly 50 games are slated for ESPN platforms, with every game available on the ESPN App.

A trio of conference showdowns from the Big Ten and Pac-12 are set for ABC Saturday, headlined by No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State kicking off the broadcast slate at noon ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the Big Ten East battle on ABC. With Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications, the game will be amplified by ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot live from outside St. John Arena in Columbus on Saturday morning (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN).

At 3:30 p.m., Big Ten West leader No. 18 Wisconsin hosts Nebraska on ABC, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill commentating from Camp Randall. ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 3 Oregon on the road against No. 24 Utah in a matchup of Pac-12 division leaders. The primetime presentation is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call and will be supplemented by the AT&T 5G SkyCast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

ESPN features three top 25 teams Saturday, beginning with ACC Atlantic action as No. 12 Wake Forest visits Clemson at noon. Roy Philpott, Greg McElroy and Alyssa Lang will provide commentary, as the Great Clips Command Center and a supplementary SkyCast viewing option will be available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. Clemson grad Philpott is set to call a game featuring his alma mater, and McElroy and Lang will announce their first game together after spending two years as part of the cast of SEC Network’s Thinking Out Loud.

Fifth-ranked Cincinnati hosts conference rival SMU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden announcing the American action from Nippert Stadium. In primetime, No. 17 Auburn is on the road at South Carolina at 7 p.m., with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call. Closing out live CFB coverage Saturday on ESPN is Arizona State at Oregon State at 10:30 p.m. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are slated to announce the Pac-12 After Dark action.

On ESPN2, No. 21 Pittsburgh hosts ACC Coastal foe Virginia at 3:30 p.m., featuring Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport calling the action. Pittsburgh can clinch the division with a victory on Saturday. At noon, ESPN2 and ESPN Radio will have coverage of Texas at West Virginia. Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr. and Taylor McGregor have the TV call, and Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons are announcing the Big 12 contest on ESPN Radio.

ACC Network has a full day of action, including No. 16 NC State hosting Syracuse with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Jalyn Johnson on the mic at 4 p.m. At noon, the regular ACCN primetime crew of Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs will call Florida State at Boston College, as Hasselbeck is inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.

On SEC Network, 15th-ranked Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile, with Tom Hart, former Commodores quarterback Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic teaming up in the booth.

College Football on ESPN+

Among the 50 college football games streaming on ESPN+ this Saturday, Nov. 20, fans will see the first-ever No. 1 ranked FBS team to appear on ESPN+ when top-ranked Georgia hosts Charleston Southern at noon.

ESPN+ will also stream two more SEC games at noon — No. 11 Texas A&M hosting Prairie View A&M, and Tennessee State at Mississippi State — along with other matchups from the Big 12, Big Sky, American, C-USA, MAC, and Sun Belt, as well as two of the most storied rivalries in FCS football in “The Rivalry” – Lafayette vs. Lehigh (noon) and “Brawl of the Wild” – Montana State vs. Montana (2 p.m.). The games featuring SEC teams will also be available on SEC Network+. More information on college sports this week on ESPN+.

Additional ESPN+ Week 12 Highlights:

No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern : Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN+

: Saturday at 4 p.m., ESPN+ UAB at No. 23 UTSA: Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ Kansas at TCU: Saturday at 4 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Courtney Lyle , Ryan Leaf , Tori Petry

Highlights from this week’s ESPN+ college football original programming include:

Why Not Us: FAMU Football presented by Cricket Wireless – “Forever Home,” the fourth episode of the second season of Why Not Us is available to stream now. The Rattlers try to get back on track in the hopes of reaching the SWAC championship, while Coach Simmons and his wife, Shaia, deepen their commitment to the FAMU community by breaking ground on their new home.

– “Forever Home,” the fourth episode of the second season of Why Not Us is available to stream now. The Rattlers try to get back on track in the hopes of reaching the SWAC championship, while Coach Simmons and his wife, Shaia, deepen their commitment to the FAMU community by breaking ground on their new home. Our Time: UCF Football – Available to stream now on ESPN+, Episode 9: “Coming Home” looks at homecoming weekend, when Alec Holler visits his mother and grandmother, who is his good luck charm, and Ryan O’Keefe takes a trip to see his parents’ new home. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season.

– Available to stream now on ESPN+, Episode 9: “Coming Home” looks at homecoming weekend, when Alec Holler visits his mother and grandmother, who is his good luck charm, and Ryan O’Keefe takes a trip to see his parents’ new home. New episodes debut every Thursday throughout the season. SMU Football: The Hilltop – The tenth episode of the series, “Memphis Blues,” is available to stream now. Fans get to know Isaiah Nwokobia and his journey to SMU, while the Mustangs go walking in Memphis and come away empty-handed. New episodes stream every Thursday during the season.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday

In a college football season filled with upsets and thrillers, ESPN will exclusively reveal the third week of the College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by PlayStation on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show live, joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack.

Note: all rankings above are based on the Nov. 9 CFP Top 25