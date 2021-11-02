November 2021: ESPN+ to Stream More Than 2,030 Live Events

This month on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, fans can stream more than 2,030 live events, including college football and basketball, soccer, ice hockey, combat, cricket and more. In addition to those live events, ESPN+ offers several original series including the premiere of Man In The Arena: Tom Brady.

Highlights by the Numbers:

2,030+ total live events

Ice Hockey: 16 exclusive National Hockey League games on ESPN+ and Hulu, in addition to nearly 180 out-of-market games with both Home and Away feeds. Also, more than 10 PHF games, eight KHL games and at least 80 college hockey games, including at least 65 ECAC match ups.

College Sports: More than 130 college football games, more than 900 college basketball games and at least 650 other matchups in soccer, volleyball, ice hockey, field hockey, water polo, and more.

Soccer: More than 30 LaLiga matches in both English & Spanish, more than 25 Bundesliga matches and at least 15 MLS matches.

Combat Sports: UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 on Nov. 6, exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View and Top Rank Boxing's Crawford vs. Porter on Nov. 20.

Cricket: Coverage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, including matches and highlights in both English and Hindi throughout the remainder of the group stage, with both Semi-Finals and the Final on Nov. 14.

Nearly 400 original programming titles: In addition to Man In the Arena, November will feature new episodes of Eli's Places, NFL PrimeTime, NFL Turning Point, Our Time: UCF Football, SMU Football: The Hilltop, Why Not Us: FAMU Football and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

