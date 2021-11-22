November 23-27: Hockey Holiday Presents the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on ABC, Three Exclusive National Hockey League Games on ESPN+/Hulu and 43 Out of Market Games on The Walt Disney Company Networks and Streaming Platforms Throughout Thanksgiving Week

Tuesday, November23: Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+ and Hulu

Friday, November26: Thanksgiving Showdown: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins on ABC and ESPN+ and Hulu; St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+ and Hulu

Hockey Holiday presents 27 games Friday through Sunday on ESPN+, 43 total out-of-market games this week

Friday’s New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes; St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks available in Spanish on ESPN+

The Walt Disney Company’s presentation of the National Hockey League (NHL) begins the Thanksgiving holiday week with an exclusive national game on ESPN+ and Hulu, before the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday, which showcases one exclusive game on ABC and two on ESPN+/Hulu. In addition, Friday through Sunday’s Hockey Holiday will present 27 games on ESPN+, and 43 total out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

The week begins with the Edmonton Oilers (13-4-0) visiting the Dallas Stars (7-7-2) at 8:30 p.m. ET as the Oilers’ red-hot Connor McDavid attempts to continue his 17-game season-opening points streak, following another unbelievable highlight-reel goal through the entire Winnipeg Jets’ defense last week. Bob Wischusen will be on play-by-play alongside analyst AJ Mleczko. Studio coverage on Tuesday night will be hosted by John Buccigross, with Kevin Weekes and John Tortorella as analysts.

The 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC as the New York Rangers (11-4-3) match up against rival Boston Bruins (9-5-0) in Boston. Boston’s favorite, Sean McDonough will call the on-ice action, with analysis from Ray Ferraro and AJ Mleczko. Studio coverage will be provided by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and Chris Chelios for the first two games of the day. The 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown coverage then shifts to ESPN+/Hulu for the St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks face off at 3:30 p.m. ET and the New Jersey Devils (8-5-3) vs. Nashville Predators (9-7-1) at 6 p.m. ET. Arda Öcal will host studio coverage for the night game, with analysis from Barry Melrose.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Nov. 23 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, John Tortorella Friday Nov. 26 1 p.m. ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+/Hulu New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro, AJ Mleczko Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios 3:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Brian Boucher, Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios 6 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Kevin Weekes Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

The opening game of Friday’s 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown will be broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes at 1 p.m. ET. The New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins coverage will feature Kenneth Garay on the call, with analysis from Carlos Rossell.

The St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks game at 3:30 p.m. ET will be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 43 out-of-market games this week, including 24 games over the Thanksgiving Hockey Holiday from Friday through Sunday. Highlights include Monday’s Western Conference matchup between the streaking Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-0) at San Jose Sharks (8-8-1) as the Canes look to extend their four-game win streak. On Wednesday, the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers (13-2-3) look for their fourth straight win against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3) at home while the New York Rangers (11-4-3) take on the New York Islanders (5-7-2) in the battle for New York. The Florida Panthers return to ESPN+ Friday in an Eastern Division showdown against the third place Washington Capitals (11-2-5) at 2 p.m. ET. Saturday features a Canadian face off as the Winnipeg Jets (9-4-4) take on the Calgary Flames (10-3-5) at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-0) match up with the Washington Capitals (11-2-5) in a battle for control of the Metropolitan division at 1 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point will return December 2 to its regular timeslot on Thursday 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. On Tuesday, John Buccigross will host, with analysis from Kevin Weekes and John Tortorella. The 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown edition of In The Crease will be hosted by Arda Öcal, who will be joined by Barry Melrose for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

Outside the Lines on SportsCenter

On November 5, Connor McDavid scored a jaw dropping goal as the Oilers came back from a 4-1 deficit and beat the Rangers in OT. On November 18, McDavid once again blew minds with another goal of the year. Jeremy Schaap sits down with McDavid and his teammates to discuss perhaps the greatest goal of McDavid’s career. Kevin Weekes joins SportsCenter for the segment.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

ESPN Daily

Emily Kaplan will guest host the ESPN Daily podcast on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, ESPN Daily feature Emily Kaplan and John Buccigross discussing what makes Connor McDavid a Gretzky-level great in the hockey world.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Today (11/22) – From the tailgates to all 12 watering holes: A diary of opening night at UBS Arena (ESPN+)

On Tuesday (11/23) – Why this Oilers team is different – or are they? (ESPN+ Premium Article)

On Wednesday (11/24) – Weekly set of Power Rankings

On Wednesday (11/24) – What we’re thankful for in hockey in 2021 (ESPN+ Premium Article)

On Friday (11/26) – U.S. defensemen tiers: Where Charlie McAvoy, Adam Fox fit in (ESPN+ Premium Article)

On Friday (11/26) – 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: How to watch, key matchups and more

