Stop and Smell the Roses! The 108th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day will be presented by Capital One Venture X

Capital One Venture X, its new class of travel card, will be the presenting sponsor of the 108th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day on ESPN, as part of an agreement with Disney Advertising Sales. The Granddaddy of Them All will kick off on ESPN and the ESPN App at 5 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Capital One will also continue its sponsorship of the Capital One Orange Bowl, which will also be host of the College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021, on ESPN.

“In line with the launch of our newest travel credit card – Venture X – we are excited to sponsor the highly anticipated 108th Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X,” said Marc Mentry, Chief Brand Officer at Capital One. “We know many of our customers are passionate about sports and we’re thrilled to return as presenting sponsor of one of America’s most storied sporting events.”

“Marketers recognize Disney as the home of College Football, with the greatest reach, scale and most engaged audiences,” said Mike Denby, Senior Vice President, Disney Advertising Sales. “The Rose Bowl is one of the most historic and iconic events across all sports, and we’re proud to welcome our friends at Capital One back for the New Year’s tradition.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Capital One Venture X card as the presenting sponsor of the Rose Bowl Game supporting the recent launch,” said David Eads, Pasadena Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director. “Capital One’s commitment to college athletics and college football is second to none and they’re a great partner for The Granddaddy of Them All.”

The teams participating in the 108th Rose Bowl Game presented by the Capital One Venture X card will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon on ESPN. This year’s matchup will be played in its traditional format, featuring the champion from the Pac-12 Conference against the champion from the Big Ten Conference. If the champion from either conference is selected for a College Football Playoff Semifinal, the Tournament of Roses will select another top team from the conference as a replacement.

This sponsorship adds to Capital One’s long term support of college football and extends its association with The Rose Bowl Game for a second straight year, following The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One in January.

Capital One began its support of college sports in 2001 with sponsorship of the Capital One Bowl (formerly the Florida Citrus Bowl). In 2014, Capital One began its title sponsorship of the Capital One Orange Bowl, becoming the official credit card and bank of the College Football Playoff. Capital One is proud to continue its sponsorship this year and the 88th annual Capital One Orange Bowl will serve as one of this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal games on December 31, 2021.

Surrounding the college football postseason, Capital One also sponsors Capital One Bowl Mania, across all bowl games covered by ESPN. In addition to the broadcast sponsorship, Capital One also sponsors the Bowl Mania contest on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. College football fans can compete to win a share of $25,000 in total prizes and a trip for two to the 2021-22 CFP National Championship Game in Indianapolis. Participants pick the winner of 36 College Football Bowl Games straight up or ranked by confidence 1-36, with 1 as the least confident pick.

An NCAA Corporate Champion, Capital One awards the Capital One Cup, which recognizes on-field success across a variety of men’s and women’s Division I college sports. To date, Capital One has proudly donated over $4M to Capital One Cup student athlete scholarships, half of which have gone to support women’s athletics.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com.

About Venture X

Venture X is Capital One’s new class of travel card, which offers easy-to-use benefits and differentiated flexibility. With Venture X, customers get elevated earn everywhere, with 2X miles on every purchase, plus enhanced earned on travel: 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights booked via Capital One Travel. On top of that, new cardholders who sign up now can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months, and for a limited time, cardholders can earn up to $200 in statement credits for vacation rental purchases like Airbnb and VRBO. Learn more at capitalone.com/credit-cards/venture-x/.