TaxAct® Named Title Sponsor of Texas and Camellia Bowl Games as Part of a Multi-Event College Football Agreement with ESPN Events

TaxAct, a leading provider of affordable digital and downloadable tax preparation solutions, will serve as the title sponsor of both the Texas Bowl and the Camellia Bowl as part of a multi-event college football agreement with ESPN Events. TaxAct will also serve as presenting sponsor of the Myrtle Beach Bowl telecast and be featured throughout 2021 ESPN Events bowl telecasts across ESPN networks.

“TaxAct will have a significant presence across our ESPN Events Bowl portfolio throughout the college football postseason as a result of this unique and comprehensive agreement, including title sponsorship of two marquee events with the Texas and Camellia Bowls,” said Clint Overby, vice president, ESPN Events. “We are thrilled to have TaxAct’s support and look forward to working with them, along with our local event organizers, in preparation for these upcoming events.”

“We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of these prominent Bowl Games and have multiple opportunities to engage with football fans nationwide,” added TaxAct President Curtis Campbell. “We know our customers are passionate about college football and enjoy celebrating big wins, which is why we are excited to support these communities and bring all consumers affordable tax filing products that allow them to file with confidence and maximize their refunds. We look forward to seeing the competition and excitement play out on the field in December and January.”

2021 TaxAct Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, an event management company founded in 2003 that is closely affiliated with the NFL’s Houston Texans. The TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and will air at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Entering its 16th year, the Texas Bowl features teams from the Big 12 Conference and the SEC.

2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl

The Camellia Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events and played at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Now in its eighth year, the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The game will feature teams from the Sun Belt and Mid-American conferences.

2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct

In addition to its title sponsorships, TaxAct will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Myrtle Beach Bowl telecast, on Monday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The second-year bowl will be played at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina University’s campus and will feature teams from either Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference or the Sun Belt.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is a savvy, tax-ﬁling solution that provides filers with aﬀordable DIY tax software to successfully navigate the U.S. tax code. As a pioneer in the industry, TaxAct enables all users – regardless of their profession, tax bracket or complexity of return – to quickly and accurately ﬁle their taxes, all while discovering new ways to leverage their tax situation and improve their ﬁnancial well-being. At TaxAct, taxes are our expertise, but we don’t see them as the end goal. Rather, we believe taxes are a stepping-stone to possibilities. Possibilities that are unique as every ﬁler. Possibilities that help each hardworking American not only claim the money they deserve, but also enable them to make smart money decisions. We deliver the power of possibility through straightforward technology to help ﬁlers secure their best tax outcome and elevate their ﬁnancial lives.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 12 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

