UFC Fight Night: November 13 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Nov. 13, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 1 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Holloway vs. Rodriguez on ESPN2 on Friday at 5 p.m. ET and UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Holloway vs. Rodriguez on Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

Featherweight fireworks are on deck between former division champ Max Holloway (22-6) and winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America Yair Rodriguez (14-2) – the No. 1- and No. 3-ranked challengers among featherweights, respectively. The two were scheduled to meet in July, but the fight was postponed because of an injury to Holloway. The Hawaiian superstar possesses sharp technique and toughness, shattering statistical records for significant strikes in his January headlining victory in the first-ever UFC on ABC main event. It’s been more than two years since Rodriguez last stepped into the Octagon for various reasons, but he is a dynamic and explosive striker with hopes of becoming Mexico’s second reigning champion along Flyweight titlist Brandon Moreno. Both men will look to stake their claim for the next chance at Alexander Volkanovski’s championship belt with a win.

The co-main is a matchup of veteran all-action heavyweights, Ben Rothwell (39-13) and Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-8-1) with a stunning collection of 50 finishes in their 57 combined victories. Rothwell is 3-1 in his last four outings. A staple in the division for well over a decade, he remains a dangerous presence for anyone with Top 10 ambitions. Rogerio de Lima has won three of his most recent five fights and is looking to build his resume with a win.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two former fighters as analysts – Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/12 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Holloway vs. Rodriguez ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Holloway vs. Rodriguez ESPN+ Sat., 11/13 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez (Prelims) ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez (Main Card) ESPN+ 7 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Holloway vs. Rodriguez ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

4 PM Main Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Co-Main Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Undercard Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson Undercard Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams Undercard Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce 1 PM Feature Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez Undercard Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin Undercard Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua Undercard Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da-Un Jung

