UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate November 20 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Nov. 20, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 3 p.m. ET and at 6 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Vieira vs. Tate on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The women’s bantamweight bout between No. 7 Ketlen Vieira (11-2) and former Strikeforce and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion No. 8 Miesha Tate (19-7), headlines Saturday night’s event. Vieira last fought in February when she lost by unanimous decision to Yana Kunitskaya, one of only two professional losses to date. Tate, considered one of the most popular women’s MMA fighters of all time, came out of retirement in July with a third-round TKO win over Marion Reneau. Vieira and Tate were originally scheduled to face each other on October 16, but that bout was postponed due to Tate testing positive for COVID-19.

The co-main is a welterweight battle between The Ultimate Fighter season 15 winner Michael Chiesa (18-5) and undefeated Sean Brady (14-0). Chiesa, looking to rebound from a loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265, hopes to break Brady’s streak and get back into the win column. Prior to his loss to Luque, Chiesa had won four straight and was on track for a title shot after moving up from the lightweight to the welterweight division. Brady, one of the division’s most promising new contenders, is looking to keep his win streak alive, facing the established veteran after being forced to withdraw from an August bout due to a serious foot infection.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action with analyst and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 11/19 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:

Vieira vs. Tate ESPN+ Sat., 11/20 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate (Prelims) ESPN+ 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate

(Main Card) ESPN+ 9 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show:

Vieira vs. Tate ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

6:00 PM Main Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate Co-Main Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady Undercard Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang Undercard Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos Undercard Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez 3:00 PM Feature Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz Undercard Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy Undercard Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam Undercard Cody Durden vs. Aoriqileng Undercard Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano Undercard Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

