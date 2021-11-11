Video: Stephen A’s World Returns with New Episodes This Friday Featuring Special Guest Ludacris, Exclusively on ESPN+

Preview Video

On Friday, Nov. 12, Stephen A’s World – featuring the show’s namesake host and executive producer Stephen A. Smith – will return with new episodes, exclusively on ESPN+. The show, which launched earlier this year and goes beyond the sports headlines to give the audience an authentic and unique understanding of the stories that matter, will continue to showcase Smith’s entertaining perspective, including deep expertise and unparalleled relationships with some of the most influential figures in sports, entertainment and beyond.

Three-time Grammy Award winning artist, actor and executive producer Ludacris will start off November’s signature guest lineup, making an appearance on Friday’s episode, which premieres at 5:30 p.m. ET. Additional upcoming guests will be announced soon.

Fans can submit questions to Smith for the show’s “Get @ Me” segment at getatme.tv. Catch up with Stephen A’s World anytime on demand on ESPN+.

