2021 NCAA Women’s College Cup Presented by Buick Live on ESPNU, December 3 and 5

The 2021 NCAA Women’s College Cup Presented by Buick will air exclusively on ESPNU this weekend, December 3 and 5, live from Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The women’s soccer semifinals will take place Friday, Dec. 3 with No. 1 seeds Florida State and Rutgers facing off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Santa Clara taking on No. 4 seed BYU at 9:30 p.m. The championship match will air live on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Should BYU advance to the championship, the match will be held Monday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

This will be Florida State’s second straight College Cup appearance, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the home field advantage. Rutgers is set for its first appearance since 2015 and BYU is making history with the program’s first-ever trip to the College Cup.

The weekend’s championship action will be called by play-by-play commentator Jenn Hildreth and analyst Julie Foudy. Foudy, a leading soccer voice for ESPN and a primary voice for espnW, is an Olympic gold medalist and four-time All-American at Stanford.

Full bracket available here.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Dec 3 7 p.m. No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 1 Florida State ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Santa Clara vs. No. 4 BYU ESPNU Sun, Dec 5 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s College Cup Presented by Buick Championship ESPNU

