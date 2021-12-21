ACC Network Will Be Live From Atlanta for Coverage of No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Huddle Live From Mercedes Benz Stadium, Dec. 29-30

Packer and Durham Live from The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 30

The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special on Dec. 21

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Atlanta for expanded coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. ACCN will have more than 10 hours of dedicated programming Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30, surrounding the New Year’s Six Bowl, including its signature shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle in advance of the matchup featuring ACC Champion and No. 12 Pitt playing No. 10 Michigan State (Dec. 30, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Packer and Durham

ACCN’s Packer and Durham morning show will have extensive coverage throughout the week during its traditional timeslot from 7-10 a.m. Hosts Mark Packer and Wes Durham will preview the bowl games and have a bevy of guests, while also highlighting the biggest stats and storylines. Packer and Durham will be live from the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame for its show on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Additionally, ACCN will carry the joint head coaches press conference with Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker on Wednesday, Dec. 29 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Huddle

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show with host Jordan Cornette and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain and Mark Richt, will be live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning December 29 at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Game day features an hour-long The Huddle pre-game show (6 p.m., ACCN) and an hour postgame show (10 p.m., ACCN) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Roddy Jones and Kelsey Riggs will also be in Atlanta covering all of the happenings in advance of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and will contribute with live reports on The Huddle.

Cornette, Mac Lain and Richt will also preview all 10 of the ACC’s bowl-bound teams and matchups with The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

Key Programming on ACC Network December 29-30

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Wed, Dec. 29 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 2 p.m. MBB: Duke at Clemson Mike Couzens, Dan Bonner ACCN 7:30 p.m. The Huddle (live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ACCN 8 p.m. MBB: Wake Forest at Louisville Mike Monaco, Cory Alexander ACCN 10 p.m. The Huddle (live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ACCN Thu, Dec. 30 7 a.m. Packer and Durham (live from The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame) ACCN 4 p.m. WBB: Syracuse at North Carolina Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 6 p.m. The Huddle (live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ACCN 7 p.m. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl No. 12 Pitt vs No. 10 Michigan State Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich Radio: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler ESPN 7 p.m. WBB: Duke at Virginia Tech Pam Ward, Stephanie White ACCN Post football game The Huddle (live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.