ESPN College Football Coverage Carries On: Bowl Season Continues, FCS Champion Crowned
ESPN’s college football coverage continues this week with the second half of Bowl Season, as well as the FCS Championship on January 8.
Bowl Season Bounds into the New Year
As the calendar flips from 2021 into the New Year, ESPN’s expansive college football bowl season continues in the week ahead, concluding the extensive 1,000+ game schedule across ESPN networks for the 2021 season. The Quick Lane Bowl between Western Michigan and Nevada (11 a.m. ET, ESPN) kicks off the post-Christmas action on Monday, Dec. 27, followed by a quartet of Tuesday matchups, including two ESPN Events bowls: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (noon, ESPN) and the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (3:15 p.m., ESPN). Nearly two dozen bowls are set for ESPN networks over the coming weeks. Full details available here.
Also on the horizon is ESPN’s presentation of each College Football Playoff Semifinal courtesy of the network’s signature CFP MegaCast production on Friday, Dec. 31. In total, nearly 40 presentations will be available across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic highlights No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m.) and the Capital One Orange Bowl features No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia (7:30 p.m.). More MegaCast details available here.
College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Networks (Dec. 27 – Jan. 10)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl
|Network
|Mon, Dec 27
|11 a.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
Western Michigan vs. Nevada
Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Dec 28
|Noon
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl *
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Davis
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|3:15 p.m.
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl *
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
Air Force vs. Louisville
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|6:45 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
TV: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|10:15 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
West Virginia vs. Minnesota
TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
Radio: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Dec 29
|2:15 p.m.
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
TV: Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck, Sam Acho
Radio: Chris Carlin, Jack Ford, Abby Labar
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|5:45 p.m.
|Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Kris Budden
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|9:15 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl
The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma
TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Max Starks, Alex Chappell
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Dec 30
|11:30 a.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)
Tennessee vs. Purdue
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m.
|Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State
TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|10:30 p.m.
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl *
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec 31
|11 a.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
No. 17 Wake Forest vs. Rutgers
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Marty Smith
Radio: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 1
|Noon
|Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky
TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Taylor Davis
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|1 p.m.
|PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
Radio: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X
Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)
No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|8:45 p.m.
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Tue, Jan 4
|9 p.m.
|TaxAct Texas Bowl *
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
LSU vs. Kansas State
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Jan 10
|8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
* ESPN Events bowl games
FCS Championship Set for Jan. 8 on ESPN2 – No. 2 North Dakota State vs. No. 8 Montana State
The FCS postseason reaches its conclusion with the FCS Championship, set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The championship contest will be televised on ESPN2 at noon, featuring Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Jay Walker and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
North Dakota State leads all schools with eight FCS Championships, while the Bobcats are making their second FCS Championship game appearance – their first since 1984.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Sat, Jan 8
|Noon
|FCS Championship: No. 2 North Dakota State vs. No. 8 Montana State
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Jay Walker, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2