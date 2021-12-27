ESPN College Football Coverage Carries On: Bowl Season Continues, FCS Champion Crowned

ESPN’s college football coverage continues this week with the second half of Bowl Season, as well as the FCS Championship on January 8.

Bowl Season Bounds into the New Year

As the calendar flips from 2021 into the New Year, ESPN’s expansive college football bowl season continues in the week ahead, concluding the extensive 1,000+ game schedule across ESPN networks for the 2021 season. The Quick Lane Bowl between Western Michigan and Nevada (11 a.m. ET, ESPN) kicks off the post-Christmas action on Monday, Dec. 27, followed by a quartet of Tuesday matchups, including two ESPN Events bowls: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (noon, ESPN) and the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (3:15 p.m., ESPN). Nearly two dozen bowls are set for ESPN networks over the coming weeks. Full details available here.

Also on the horizon is ESPN’s presentation of each College Football Playoff Semifinal courtesy of the network’s signature CFP MegaCast production on Friday, Dec. 31. In total, nearly 40 presentations will be available across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals as the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic highlights No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m.) and the Capital One Orange Bowl features No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia (7:30 p.m.). More MegaCast details available here.

College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Networks (Dec. 27 – Jan. 10)

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Mon, Dec 27 11 a.m. Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec 28 Noon TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl *

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn

Taylor Zarzour, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Deportes 3:15 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl *

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

Air Force vs. Louisville

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson ESPN/ESPN Deportes 6:45 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

TV: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec 29 2:15 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

TV: Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck, Sam Acho

Radio: Chris Carlin, Jack Ford, Abby Labar ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 5:45 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Kris Budden ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 9:15 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl

The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

TV: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Max Starks, Alex Chappell ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 30 11:30 a.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Tennessee vs. Purdue

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 10 Michigan State

TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl *

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 31 11 a.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 17 Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN/ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Marty Smith

Radio: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 1 Noon Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 1 p.m. Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock, Taylor Davis ABC/ESPN Radio 1 p.m. PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Radio: Jason Benetti, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 8:45 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio Tue, Jan 4 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl *

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

LSU vs. Kansas State

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ESPN/ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 10 8 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes

* ESPN Events bowl games

FCS Championship Set for Jan. 8 on ESPN2 – No. 2 North Dakota State vs. No. 8 Montana State

The FCS postseason reaches its conclusion with the FCS Championship, set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The championship contest will be televised on ESPN2 at noon, featuring Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Jay Walker and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

North Dakota State leads all schools with eight FCS Championships, while the Bobcats are making their second FCS Championship game appearance – their first since 1984.