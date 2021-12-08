ESPN+ Fan Access: ESPN+ College Sports Summit this Thursday, Dec. 9

Five expert panels featuring Tom Luginbill, Heather Dinich, Harry Lyles Jr., Myron Medcalf, Kelsey Riggs and more

Fans can submit questions to be answered by panelists via social media channels

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

To help get fans ready for the upcoming College Football Playoffs, Heisman Award and bowl games, college basketball season and more, ESPN will host the ESPN+ College Sports Summit, a two-hour series of five panel discussions with ESPN college sports Insiders and analysts, this Thursday, December 9.

The 20- to 30-minute sessions will begin at noon ET and be available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers via ESPN.com or the ESPN App. ESPN college sports experts will discuss topics ranging from college recruiting to current and upcoming men’s and women’s college sports seasons.

Fan Question Submissions

Any fan can submit a question to each of the talent participating via their own social media channels. Questions will be reviewed and may be answered by an ESPN college sports reporter or analyst during the relevant session of the ESPN+ College Summit.

Each of the panels will be available to ESPN+ subscribers and can be accessed here: ESPN+ College Summit

ESPN+ College Sports Summit Schedule – Thursday 12/9

Time (ET) Session Title | Panelists

12 p.m. RecruitingNation | Tom Luginbill, Tom VanHaaren, Craig Haubert

12:20 p.m. CFB Playoff Preview | Adam Rittenberg, Heather Dinich, Paolo Uggetti

12:40 p.m. Heisman/Bowl Breakdown | Bill Connelly, Harry Lyles Jr., Paul Sabin

1 p.m. The March to Madness | Jeff Borzello, Myron Medcalf, Mechelle Voepel

1:30 p.m. College Sports Hype | Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson

ESPN+ Fan Access events give ESPN+ subscribers exclusive, live access to watch parties, virtual panel discussions and Q&A’s with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+. Previous ESPN+ Fan Access guests include UFC No. 1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, UFC president Dana White, NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul, unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez, UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

– 30 –

Contacts:

Olivia Wilson ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])