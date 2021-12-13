Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Four National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 17

Tuesday, December 14: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Friday, December 17: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, 43 games this week including Leafs vs. Oilers available across the U.S.

Tuesday’s Rangers vs. Avalanche game and Friday’s Dallas vs. Blues vs. Coyotes game available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The National Hockey League (NHL) on ESPN+ and Hulu continues this week with four exclusive national games – two games Tuesday night and two more on Friday night. In addition, 43 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tuesday night’s exclusive games include the Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1) visiting the Central Division leading Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) at 8 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Leah Hextall will handle play-by-play commentary with Cassie Campbell-Pascall as analyst and Emily Kaplan between the glass as reporter. At 9 p.m. ET, Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play with analyst Brian Boucher and AJ Mleczko reporting from rinkside, when Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) host the New York Rangers (18-6-3) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by John Buccigross with analysts Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan.

On Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET, the Dallas Stars (13-10-2) visit the St. Louis Blues (15-8-5), where John Buccigross will call play-by-play with AJ Mleczko as analyst and Dominic Moore reporting rinkside. Friday’s second game features the Arizona Coyotes (5-20-2) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (16-9-5) at the Honda Center at 10 p.m. ET, with Leah Hextall on play-by-play, Kevin Weekes joining as analyst and Linda Cohn reporting from the ice. Arda Öcal will host studio coverage for the two Friday night games with analysts Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Dec. 14 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan 9 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: AJ Mleczo Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan Friday Dec. 17 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Dominic Moore Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Linda Cohn Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro, John Tortorella

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche game at 8 p.m. ET will be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Kenneth Garay and analyst Carlos Rossell. Friday’s Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues matchup will be available in Spanish at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Eitan Benezra and analyst Toño Valle.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 43 out-of-market games this week, with two top matchups on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET: Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (17-5-6) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (10-15-2) while Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (16-10-0) go up against the Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8-2). The Oilers-Leafs matchup will be available without blackouts across the U.S.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings (12-10-4) take on the Florida Panthers (18-5-4) at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Buffalo Sabres (8-15-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights (16-11-0) visit the New York Rangers (X18-6-3) at 6 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, December 16, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. John Buccigross will host the show on Tuesday with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan adding analysis. Rick DiPietro and John Tortorella will join Arda Öcal on Friday for in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

