Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Tuesday National Hockey League Doubleheader 

Tuesday, December 21: Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken

Out-of-market games on ESPN+ continue all season, eight games this week

Tuesday’s Capitals vs. Flyers and Wednesday’s Canadiens vs. Rangers are available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+

The National Hockey League (NHL) heads into the holiday week on ESPN+ and Hulu with an exclusive Tuesday night national doubleheader. In addition, eight out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week through December 23.*

Tuesday night begins with a 7 p.m. ET matchup between the Metropolitan-leading Washington Capitals (18-6-7) and the Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play commentary with Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan providing analysis. At 10 p.m. ET, the national exclusive focus shifts to the West Coast face-off between the Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2) and the Seattle Kraken (10-17-3) at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Play-by-play will be provided by Leah Hextall, with analysis from Dominic Moore. Studio coverage for both games on Tuesday night will be hosted by John Buccigross, joined by Ryan Callahan.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Dec. 7 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at 7 p.m. ET will be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Eitan Benezra and analyst Toño Valle. On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET will be available to stream in Spanish on ESPN+ with play-by-play from Kenneth Garay and analysis from Carlos Rossell.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream eight out-of-market games this week before the NHL takes a break over the Christmas holiday weekend. Monday’s matchups include the Central division-leading Minnesota Wild (19-8-2) taking on the Dallas Stars (14-12-2) as they look to snap a three-game losing streak. On Thursday, Pennsylvania rivals meet as the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) look to continue their seven-game win streak against the Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) at 7 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, December 23, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day. Linda Cohn will host the show on Tuesday with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski and Kristen Shilton, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Latest updates on the NHL and COVID-19: Postponements, protocols, the Olympics and more

Getting to know Shane Wright, future NHL superstar (ESPN+)

The most indispensable player for all 32 teams

World Junior championship 2021: What you need to know

Hockey people who leveled up in 2021

