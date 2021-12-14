Most-Watched NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Opener Since 2018-19 Season

Most-Watched NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Broadcast Since March 2, 2019

Propels ABC to Win The Night Across Television in Every Key Adult and Male Demo for Dec. 11

The 2021-22 debut of ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC was the most-watched series opener since the 2018-19 season, according to Nielsen. The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors game averaged 3,073,000 viewers, peaking with 3,553,000 viewers from 10:45-11 p.m. ET.

The 76ers vs. Warriors game was also the most-watched NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC game overall since March 2, 2019. The average viewership is up double-digits from the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series averages for the 2019-20 season (up 30 percent) and the 2020-21 season (up 36 percent).

The strength of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC helped propel ABC to win the night for December 11 in all key adult and male demos, including 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

In the San Francisco market, the broadcast generated a 12.1 rating, making it the highest-rated Golden State Warriors regular season game on ABC since February 2, 2019. The broadcast generated a 6.0 rating in the Philadelphia market.

