New ACC Legends Series Premieres December 28 with ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will debut a new series – ACC Legends tonight at 7 p.m. The 30-minute documentary-style episodes will highlight legendary coaches and athletes from the across the Atlantic Coast Conference beginning with former Florida State football head coach Bobby Bowden.

ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden tells the story of the coach who made Florida State (FSU) football a household name. Over the course of 34 years, Bobby Bowden led the Seminoles to two National Championships, 12 ACC Titles, and countless records. While a legendary football coach by trade, faith and family were the cornerstones to his life and paramount in his program. With interviews from family, media personalities, former coaches, and past players, including 1993 Heisman Trophy Winner Charlie Ward and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, viewers will discover the impact Bobby Bowden left not only on Florida State, but on the game of college football.

ACC Legends is produced in collaboration with Raycom Sports. Future ACC Legends episodes include former NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow and Virginia men’s basketball great Ralph Sampson.

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

