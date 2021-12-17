Spend Christmas with SEC Network Favorites

December 24-25 Schedule Features SEC Network Yule Log, SEC Storied, Saturdays in the South and TrueSouth

SEC Network will continue its holiday tradition and return the SEC Network Yule Log on Christmas morning from 6-10 a.m. ET. The morning will be filled with both Christmas carols and collegiate cheer, as a playlist of Southeastern Conference school fight songs and holiday music accompany a cozy fireplace surrounded by your favorite SEC Network personalities.

Sing along with Marcus, Greg and Peter, open presents with Dari, snack on cookies with Paul, and enjoy the warmth of spending the day with your SEC Network family around a festive fire.

The 14 fight songs featured on the SEC Network Yule Log are:

Yea Alabama

Arkansas Fight

War Eagle (Auburn)

Orange & Blue (Florida)

Glory, Glory (Georgia)

On! On! U of K (Kentucky)

Fight for LSU

Hail State (Mississippi State)

Forward Rebels (Ole Miss)

Fight, Tiger (Missouri)

Step to the Rear (South Carolina)

Down the Field (Tennessee)

Aggie War Hymn (Texas A&M)

Dynamite (Vanderbilt)

Airing as a part of the network’s two-day holiday programming lineup are marathons of SEC Network staples SEC Storied, Saturdays In the South: A History of SEC Football and TrueSouth.

Date Time (ET) Programming Fri, Dec 24 6 a.m. SEC Storied: King George Presented by Chick-fil-A 7 a.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 8 a.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 9 a.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 10 a.m. SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie presented by Cooper Tire 11 a.m. SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt Noon SEC Storied: Abby Head on 1 p.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 2 p.m. SEC Storied: No Experience Required 3 p.m. SEC Storied: Win or Else 4 p.m. SEC Storied: Vandy Rolls 4:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Once Upon a Comeback 5:30 p.m. SEC Storied; Hold the Rope 6:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The All-American Cuban Comet 7:30 p.m. SEC Storied: More Than a Voice 9 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 10:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe 11:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Believer Sat, Dec 25 1 a.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 2 a.m. SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale 3 a.m. SEC Storied: The Rebel Presented by Dr Pepper 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Repeat After Us Presented by Chick-fil-A 5 a.m. SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas 6 a.m. SEC Network Yule Log 8 a.m. SEC Network Yule Log 10 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank 1 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1971-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 5:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-2019 Presented by Regions Bank 10 p.m. TrueSouth: Scott, La. Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Lake Village, Ark. Presented by YellaWood 11 p.m. TrueSouth: Mobile Bay, Ala. Presented by YellaWood 11:30 p.m. TrueSouth: St. Louis, Mo. Presented by YellaWood

