Top Rank on ESPN and ESPN+ Returns to Madison Square Garden

Vasiliy Lomachenko-Richard Commey Lightweight Showdown Airs December 11 Live on ESPN and ESPN+  

Heavyweight Co-feature: Jared Anderson-Oleksandr Teslenko

Also on the Card: Nico Ali Walsh and Xander Zayas  

Three-weight kingpin Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko returns to Madison Square Garden this Saturday, Dec. 11, for a 12-round lightweight showdown against former world champion Richard “RC” Commey. Lomachenko-Commey airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT following the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony. The undercard streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.   

Lomachenko-Commey marks boxing’s return to the “Big Room” at Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly two years. In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated heavyweight sensation Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson will battle Oleksandr Teslenko.  In addition, Puerto Rican junior middleweight standout Xander Zayas and middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, will also see action on this special New York City fight night.   

ESPN’s boxing team calling the action will be led by Joe Tessitore with analysts Tim Bradley and Andre Ward and reporters Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna. 

ESPN will debut Relentless, an original 30-minute candid look at the two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-weight world champion and recent pound-for-pound king Lomachenko ahead of his headline return to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”  Relentless will air on ESPN2 Friday, Dec. 10 at 12:30 a.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 a.m.; it will also air on ESPNEWS on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12:30 p.m.  

Lomachenko vs Commey (All Times ET) 

9 PM  Main  Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey  ESPN, ESPN Deportes (joins in progress), ESPN+ (simulcast) 
Co-Feature  Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko 
Special Feature  Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza 
Opener  Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez 
5:30 PM  Feature  Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio  ESPN+ 
Undercard  Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez 
Undercard  Kelvin Davis vs. Ryan Swartzberg 
Undercard  John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr. 
Undercard  James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia 
Undercard  Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood 

-30- 

  
MEDIA CONTACTS 
  
TOP RANK
Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]
Gardy Lopez: 787-246-3668 / [email protected] 
  
ESPN
Santa Brito: 646-547-5602 / [email protected]
Ardi Dwornik: 646-547-5612 / [email protected]  

Dave Nagle: 860-766-2241 / [email protected]  

