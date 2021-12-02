UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo December 4 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, Prelims at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Font vs. Aldo airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 4, with both the prelims and the main card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 7 p.m. ET and at 10 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Font vs. Aldo on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event is a key UFC bantamweight bout where the winner could be in position to challenge for the title next year. Rob Font (19-4) is ranked No. 4 and will face Jose Aldo (30-7), the former featherweight champ now ranked No. 5 at 135 lbs. Font, at 34, is performing the best of his career. He has won four straight fights, including impressive performances over former champ Cody Garbrandt and title challenger Marlon Moraes. Aldo, 35, has a pair of wins since falling to now-interim champion Petr Yan in a fight for the vacant title at UFC 251. One of the great champions in MMA history, he held the 145-lb. title for six years, 2009 – 2014.

The co-main bout pits Brad Riddell (10-1) against Rafael Fiziev (10-1) in a lightweight match. The two are friends, dating from their time training in Thailand together more than four years ago. To Riddell, that won’t be a factor once they step into the Octagon. “It’s just business,” he says. “I want to make money to feed my kids, and he wants to make money to feed his kids. He wants to be the champ. So do I. So you just think about that instead of thinking about the fact that we’re mates – just think about it as like healthy competition. And in my opinion, he’s one of the best in the top 15, for sure, and so I want to test myself against him.”

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside two former fighters as analysts, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will serve as the reporter.

It’s the 15th annual V Week at ESPN, when the company dedicates content and programming to drive awareness and raise funds for the V Foundation. For a third year, ESPN and UFC have teamed to dedicate a telecast as “Fight Like Hell Night” in honor of the late Stuart Scott. The original idea came in a discussion with the UFC of how to support the V Foundation. The marriage of Stuart’s unforgettable “Fight like hell” quote from his ESPY speech paired with his love of the UFC and MMA came together perfectly. The telecast will include vignettes focusing on Stuart’s speech and on the battle against cancer by UFC athletes. The UFC says, “We are proud to support the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which supports cutting-edge cancer research and funds outstanding minority scientists.” To learn more, please visit www.V.org/UFC.

Fri., 12/3 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Font vs. Aldo ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Font vs. Aldo ESPN+ Sat., 12/4 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Font vs. Aldo (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Font vs. Aldo (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Font vs. Aldo ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo Co-Main Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev Undercard Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill Undercard Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos Undercard Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis Undercard Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall 7 PM Feature Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic Undercard Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov Undercard Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks Undercard Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells Undercard Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin Undercard Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight Undercard Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher Undercard Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov Undercard Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales

