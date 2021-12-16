UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus December 18 Exclusively on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 18, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Lewis vs. Daukaus on Friday at 4:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event is a heavyweight battle between veteran Americans Derrick Lewis (25-8) and Chris Daukaus (12-3), each of whom has great knockout power. Lewis has won four of his last five fights. Daukaus will enter the ring with five straight wins, all by knockout, having not lost since March 2019. Lewis, who holds the UFC heavyweight record of 12 knockouts, has a great size advantage and more experience, but Daukaus has quickly made a name for himself as a superior technical striker with good movement and quick hands.
The co-main bout pits longtime welterweight contender Stephen Thompson (16-5) against Belal Muhammad (19-3). Thompson, ranked #5, twice tried for the division belt but lost both to Tyron Woodley, in 2016 and ‘17. Muhammad, ranked #10, has been victorious in his last five bouts (there was also a no contest) since his last loss in January 2019.
Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two former fighters as analysts, Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will serve as the reporter.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 12/17
|3:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings:
Lewis vs. Daukaus
|ESPN2
|4:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila:
Lewis vs. Daukaus
|ESPN+
|
Sat., 12/18
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus
(Prelims)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus
(Main Card)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila:
Lewis vs. Daukaus
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
|Co-Main
|Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
|Undercard
|Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill
|Undercard
|Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
|Undercard
|Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
|Undercard
|Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins
|4 PM
|Feature
|Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Undercard
|Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
|Undercard
|Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
|Undercard
|Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
|Undercard
|Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
|Undercard
|Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
|Undercard
|Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
|Undercard
|Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles
