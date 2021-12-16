UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus December 18 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 18, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Lewis vs. Daukaus on Friday at 4:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event is a heavyweight battle between veteran Americans Derrick Lewis (25-8) and Chris Daukaus (12-3), each of whom has great knockout power. Lewis has won four of his last five fights. Daukaus will enter the ring with five straight wins, all by knockout, having not lost since March 2019. Lewis, who holds the UFC heavyweight record of 12 knockouts, has a great size advantage and more experience, but Daukaus has quickly made a name for himself as a superior technical striker with good movement and quick hands.

The co-main bout pits longtime welterweight contender Stephen Thompson (16-5) against Belal Muhammad (19-3). Thompson, ranked #5, twice tried for the division belt but lost both to Tyron Woodley, in 2016 and ‘17. Muhammad, ranked #10, has been victorious in his last five bouts (there was also a no contest) since his last loss in January 2019.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two former fighters as analysts, Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will serve as the reporter.

MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings : After the fall of Amanda Nunes, there’s a new No. 1.

Thursday: Expert Picks for Lewis-Daukaus

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers’ Guide

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 12/17 3:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Lewis vs. Daukaus ESPN2 4:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Lewis vs. Daukaus ESPN+ Sat., 12/18 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Lewis vs. Daukaus ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus Co-Main Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad Undercard Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill Undercard Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon Undercard Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot Undercard Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins 4 PM Feature Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert Undercard Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry Undercard Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker Undercard Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto Undercard Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell Undercard Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian Undercard Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

