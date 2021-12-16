UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus December 18 Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus December 18 Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices    

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 18, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively.  Live coverage includes UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: Lewis vs. Daukaus on Friday at 4:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.   

The main event is a heavyweight battle between veteran Americans Derrick Lewis (25-8) and Chris Daukaus (12-3), each of whom has great knockout power.  Lewis has won four of his last five fights.  Daukaus will enter the ring with five straight wins, all by knockout, having not lost since March 2019.  Lewis, who holds the UFC heavyweight record of 12 knockouts, has a great size advantage and more experience, but Daukaus has quickly made a name for himself as a superior technical striker with good movement and quick hands.  

The co-main bout pits longtime welterweight contender Stephen Thompson (16-5) against Belal Muhammad (19-3).  Thompson, ranked #5, twice tried for the division belt but lost both to Tyron Woodley, in 2016 and ‘17.  Muhammad, ranked #10, has been victorious in his last five bouts (there was also a no contest) since his last loss in January 2019.  

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two former fighters as analysts, Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.  Megan Olivi will serve as the reporter.  

ESPN.com 

  • MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings: After the fall of Amanda Nunes, there’s a new No. 1. 
  • Thursday: Expert Picks for Lewis-Daukaus
  • Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers’ Guide   

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 12/17  3:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: 

Lewis vs. Daukaus 

 ESPN2 
4:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila: 

Lewis vs. Daukaus 

 ESPN+ 
 

Sat., 12/18 

 4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus 

(Prelims) 

 ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus  

(Main Card)  

 ESPN+ 
10 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Jose Cuervo Tequila:  

Lewis vs. Daukaus 

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

7 PM  Main  Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus 
Co-Main  Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad 
Undercard  Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill 
Undercard  Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon 
Undercard  Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot 
Undercard  Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins 
4 PM  Feature  Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert 
Undercard  Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry 
Undercard  Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker 
Undercard  Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto 
Undercard  Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell 
Undercard  Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson 
Undercard  Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian 
Undercard  Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles 

