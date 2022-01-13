2022 NHL All-Star Game and U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team Rosters to be Revealed Exclusively on SportsCenter and The Point on Jan. 13

On Thursday, January 13, a special episode of The Point will exclusively unveil the 25-player roster for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. Host Arda Öcal will be joined by hockey reporter Emily Kaplan and analyst John Tortorella, who was an assistant coach for the silver medal-winning 2010 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

SportsCenter at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN will exclusively reveal the 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters. The segment will be hosted by Steve Levy, who will be joined by analysts and Hall-of-Fame hockey players Mark Messier and Chris Chelios, offering commentary, analysis and takeaways. Details on voting for the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In, which will give fans the ability to vote for the final player on each All-Star roster at NHL.com/lastmenin , also will be provided.

Additional NHL All-Star coverage will be included in ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu’s national exclusive games and studio intermission shows on Thursday night. The Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) take on the Boston Bruins (18-11-2) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-1) face the Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) in a divisional matchup at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be live Saturday, February 5, on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ at 3 p.m.ET, with the Skills Competition taking place the day before on Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What: 2022 NHL All-Star Game and U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team Roster Reveals

Where & When:

The Point – U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team

Thursday, January 13, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

SportsCenter – 2022 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Thursday, January 13, at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834