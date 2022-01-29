Australian Open Men’s Championship Live Late Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Tennis

Dave Nagle
Queens, NY - August 27, 2019: Rafael Nadal competing in the 2019 US Open. (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

Nadal on the Doorstep of History Seeking a 21st Major Title

Medvedev Seeks to Win Second Major Immediately After his First   

Women’s Doubles Championship Exclusive to ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET   

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices   

The Australian Open Men’s Championship will be decided late tonight live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ when No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia meets Spaniard No. 6 Rafael Nadal, seeking to break the tie and take the lead in all-time Majors won by a man with 21, at 3:30 a.m. ET.  

Medvedev, who put an end to Novak Djokovic’s dream of a calendar year Grand Slam and a 21st career Major title at the US Open Final last September, is hoping to do the same to Nadal who also has 20 Grand Slam-level titles.  At 25 and 6’6” tall, he is aiming to be the first man in the Open Era to win his second Major title immediately after his first.  

Nadal, 35, one of the sport’s all-time greats, seeks sole ownership of the record for most Majors won by a man, currently shared at 20 with Djokovic and Roger Federer.  The lefty has only won the Australian Open once, and that was 13 years ago.  But he reached four finals since then and appears in top form.  Nadal has won three of their four matches played, including the 2019 US Open Championship, but Medvedev took their most recent meeting, in the semifinals of the 2020 ATP Finals.  

Chris Fowler will call the match with the McEnroe brothers – John and Patrick – in the booth with Darren Cahill reporting courtside.  Chris McKendry will host the telecast with Brad Gilbert.    

Before the men’s championship, ESPN+ will offer the Women’s Doubles Championship at 11 p.m.     

2022 AUSTRALIAN OPEN  

(All times ET, and each day “begins” at 6 a.m. ET. Therefore, the listing Sat., Jan. 29, at 3:30 a.m. ET is actually very late on Saturday night.)    

Date  Time (ET)  Network(s)  Event  Match 
Sat, Jan 29  11 p.m. – 1 a.m.  ESPN+  Women’s Doubles Championship  (1) Barbora Krejcikova [CZE] & Katerina Siniakova [CZE] 

vs. Anna Danilina [KAZ] & Beatriz Haddad Maia [BRA] 
3 – 3:30 a.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s Championship Pre-Show    
3:30 – 6:30 a.m. 

  

 ESPN, ESPN+ 

  

 Men’s Championship  (2) Daniil Medvedev [RUS] vs. (6) Rafael Nadal [ESP] 
3:30 – 7:30 a.m.  ESPN Deportes 
Sun, Jan 30  9 a.m. – 1 p.m.  ESPN2* 
6 – 10 p.m.  ESPN2* 

 * – Encore or taped 

-30- 

  

