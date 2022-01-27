Australian Open Men’s Semifinals Live Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Queens, NY - September 8, 2019: Rafael Nadal competing in the 2019 US Open. (Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

Men’s Semifinal #1 at 10:30 p.m. ET:  One Step Closer to Major #21 for Nadal?    

Can Medvedev Back Up His US Open Win? 

Can Berrettini or Tsitsipas Capture Their First Major Championship?  

Men’s SFs Pre-Match Show Added to ESPN at 10 p.m. ET  

Mixed Doubles Championship Exclusive to ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET  

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN Appfor mobile and connected TV devices     

To Subscribe: ESPN+/Tennis  

The Australian Open men’s semifinals will be aired live tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, which will also have action from other courts as well.  At 10:30 p.m. ET, No. 6 Rafael Nadal plays No. 7 Matteo Berrettini, and at 3:30 a.m. #2 Danill Medvedev takes on No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.  The Nadal-Berrettini match will be preceded at 10 p.m. on ESPN by a half-hour pre-match show added to the schedule since the tournament began.    

Nadal will take the court knowing he is only six sets from taking the lead for the most Majors won by a man with 21.  He’s only won the Australian Open once, and that was 13 years ago.  But he has appeared in four finals since then and appears in top form.  Berrettini, who reached the Wimbledon final last summer, seeks his first Major title.  The two have only faced each other once before, in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open.  Nadal triumphed in straight sets.  

Medvedev, who famously derailed Novak Djokovic’s would-be Grand Slam in the final of the US Open last September, is aiming to be the first man in the Open Era to win his second Major title immediately after his first.  Across the net, Tsitsipas has his eyes on becoming the first Greek to win a Major title; he is in his third Australian Open semifinal.  He also was the finalist in last year’s French Open.  

Chris Fowler and John McEnroe will call the first match, with Darren Cahill reporting courtside.  Patrick McEnroe and Brad Gilbert will call the second match, with Cahill again courtside.  Chris McKendry will host the pre-match show with Mary Joe Fernandez, Gilbert and the McEnroe brothers in studio.  Cahill, Stubbs and Cliff Drysdale will contribute via satellite.  

Other Action Tonight on ESPN+ 

ESPN+ will offer the Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Championships and the Boys’ Singles and Girls’ Singles semifinals starting at 7 p.m.    

At 8 p.m., ESPN+ will stream the Mixed Doubles Championship which features the Australian team of Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler battling the No. 5 seed duo of Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia.  

2022 AUSTRALIAN OPEN  

(All times ET, and each day “begins” at 6 a.m. ET. Therefore, the listing Thu., Jan. 27, at 3:30 a.m. ET is actually very late on Thursday night.)   

Date  Time (ET)  Network(s)  Event  Match 
Thu, Jan 27  7 p.m. – conclusion  ESPN+  Margaret Court Arena, Court 5   
8 – 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Mixed Doubles Championship  Jaimee Fourlis & Jason Kubler vs. (5) Kristina Mladenovic & Ivan Dodig 
10 – 10:30 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinal Pre-Match Show   
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.  ESPN, ESPN+  Men’s Semifinal #1  [7] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. [6] Rafael Nadal (ESP) 
10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m.  ESPN Deportes 
3:30 – 6 a.m.  ESPN, ESPN+  Men’s Semifinal #2  [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. [2] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 
3:25 – 7 a.m.  ESPN Deportes 
Fri, Jan 28  2 – 5 p.m.  ESPN2*  Men’s Semifinals   
3 – 3:30 a.m.  ESPN Deportes  Women’s Championship Pre-Show   
3:30 – 5:30 a.m.  ESPN, ESPN+  Women’s Championship  (1) Ash Barty [AUS] vs. (27) Danielle Collins [USA] 
3:30 – 6 a.m.  ESPN Deportes 
5:30 – 7:30 a.m.  ESPN+  Men’s Doubles Championship  Thanasi Kokkinakis [AUS] & Nick Kyrgios [AUS] vs. 

Matt Ebden [AUS] & Max Purcell [AUS]  
Sat, Jan 29  8 – 11 a.m.  ESPN2*  Women’s Championship  (1) Ash Barty [AUS] vs. 

(27) Danielle Collins [USA] 
2 – 3 p.m.  ABC*  Second Week Highlights   
11 p.m. – 1 a.m.  ESPN+  Women’s Doubles Championship  (1) Barbora Krejcikova [CZE] & Katerina Siniakova [CZE] 

vs. Anna Danilina [KAZ] & Beatriz Haddad Maia [BRA] 
3 – 3:30 a.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s Championship Pre-Show   
3:30 – 6:30 a.m. 

 

 ESPN, ESPN+ 

 

 Men’s Championship  TBD 
3:30 – 7:30 a.m.  ESPN Deportes 
Sun, Jan 30  9 a.m. – 1 p.m.  ESPN2* 
6 – 10 p.m.  ESPN2* 

 * encore or taped 

 -30- 

  

