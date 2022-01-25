ESPN+ Fan Access: Live Q&A with UFC President Dana White on Wednesday, Jan. 26

Exclusively on ESPN+, White will answer fans’ questions Wednesday night, Jan. 26

Previous events featured Chris Paul, Teofimo Lopez, ESPN NFL Insiders, top UFC fighters, more

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, UFC President Dana White will answer questions from fans live tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN+ Fan Access events give ESPN+ subscribers exclusive, live access to watch parties, virtual panel discussions and Q&A’s with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+.

Anticipating another blockbuster year for the UFC in 2022, White will break down last Saturday’s UFC 270, discuss the biggest upcoming UFC matchups, and answer fan-submitted questions.

Fans can submit questions via email at [email protected] and on Twitter @ESPNMMA.

Who: UFC President Dana White, with UFC host Laura Sanko | Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers

What: ESPN+ Fan Access Q&A

When: Wednesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET | On-demand replay available to stream immediately following the live Q&A session

Where: Live, exclusive access for ESPN+ subscribers: Dana White Q&A

Why: A benefit available only to ESPN+ subscribers in addition to the exclusive live events and original content on ESPN+ and premium articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

Previous ESPN+ Fan Access guests include NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul, former unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and several premier UFC athletes, including UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, and more.

Following UFC 270 last Saturday, the first ESPN+ pay-per-view event of the year, fans can look forward to four straight weeks of UFC events on ESPN+ next month including three UFC Fight Nights – Hermansson vs. Strickland (Feb. 5), Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev (Feb. 19), Dariush vs. Makhachev (Feb. 26) – and UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker on Feb. 12, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 17.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

###