Exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu: Two National Hockey League Games Tuesday Night, Feb. 1

Tuesday, February 1: Panthers visit Rangers at 7 p.m. ET, Golden Knights host Sabres at 10 p.m. ET

Both Tuesday games available in English and Spanish

15 out-of-market games on ESPN+ this week

Subscribe to ESPN+ at com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

Closing out the first half of the National Hockey League (NHL) season and leading into the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, ESPN+ and Hulu will stream two exclusive, nationwide NHL games Tuesday night, as well as 15 out-of-market games this week*.

Tomorrow night’s first exclusive game on ESPN+ and Hulu features two of the NHL’s top teams as the Florida Panthers (31-9-5), in first place in the Atlantic Division with a league-leading 67 points, visit the New York Rangers (29-13-4), who are just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-2) in the Metropolitan Division, at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET. Bob Wischusen is on play-by-play, with analyst Brian Boucher and AJ Mleczko reporting.

The Rangers are led by Vezina Trophy favorite Igor Shesterkin and Chris Kreider, who is tied for the league lead in goals scored (31). Meanwhile, Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau, an emerging Hart Trophy finalist, is tied atop the league in points (62).

In the second exclusive game tomorrow night, the Buffalo Sabres (14-23-7) will be out west to face the Golden Knights (26-16-3) in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET. The game is a homecoming of sorts for Buffalo’s Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs who Vegas traded to the Sabres in exchange for Jack Eichel in November. Sean McDonough will be on the call, with Dominic Moore as analyst and Emily Kaplan reporting rinkside.

Studio coverage for both games Tuesday night will be hosted by John Buccigross, joined by Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan as analysts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Feb. 1 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: AJ Mleczko Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Dominic Moore Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan

Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday night’s two exclusive games on ESPN+ will be available in Spanish. Panthers vs. Rangers at 7 p.m. ET will have Kenneth Garay on play-by-play with Carlos Rossell as analyst, while Antonio Valle will call the Golden Knights vs Sabres game with analyst Eitán Benezra at 10 p.m. ET.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 15 out-of-market games this week, including Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers (22-16-2) visiting the Ottawa Senators (13-21-4) tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, the New Jersey Devils (15-23-5) taking on the Eastern Conference contending Maple Leafs (27-10-3) in Toronto, also tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, and a Kings-Wings matchup tomorrow night with the Los Angeles Kings (23-16-7) meeting the Red Wings (19-20-6) in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App.

– 30 –