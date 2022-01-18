Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Three National Hockey League Games Tonight, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, January 18: NY Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+ and Hulu

Thursday, January 20: Capitals at Bruins on ESPN+ and Hulu, Avalanche at Kings on ESPN

42 out-of-market games on ESPN+ this week

Thursday’s Avalanche vs. Kings game also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes

The National Hockey League (NHL) continues on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu this week with three exclusive national games – one tonight on ESPN+ and one game each on ESPN, and ESPN+ and Hulu on Thursday night. In addition, 42 out-of-market games, 41 with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.*

Tonight’s exclusive game features the New York Islanders (12-13-6) visiting the Flyers (13-18-7) on ESPN+ and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. John Buccigross will call play-by-play alongside analyst Kevin Weekes, with studio coverage hosted by Arda Öcal with Barry Melrose and Ryan Callahan as analysts.

Thursday night on ESPN+ the Boston Bruins (22-11-2) host the Washington Capitals (21-9-9) at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET, with Bob Wischusen on play-by-play, analyst Brian Boucher and AJ Mleczko reporting. On ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Kings (20-14-5) welcome the Colorado Avalanche (25-8-3) to the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., with Sean McDonough on the call, Ray Ferraro as analyst and Emily Kaplan at rinkside. Studio coverage for both games on Thursday night will be hosted by Steve Levy with analyst Mark Messier.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Jan. 18 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes Studio: Arda Öcal with Barry Melrose and Ryan Callahan Thursday Jan. 20 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: AJ Mleczko Studio: Steve Levy with Mark Messier 9:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN Deportes Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy with Mark Messier

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Thursday night’s Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings game at 9:30 p.m. ET will also be available on ESPN Deportes with play-by-play announcer Kenneth Garay and analyst Carlos Rossell.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 42 out-of-market games this week, including the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (26-9-5), visiting the Anaheim Ducks (19-15-7), who are just 3 points out of first place in the Pacific Division, on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. Also on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2) will host the New York Rangers (25-10-4) in a meeting of the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division at 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday night Tampa Bay travels up the California coast to take on the San Jose Sharks (21-17-2) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out of market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point

The Point and host John Buccigross will air on Thursday, January 20, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCAST

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

